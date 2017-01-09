PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Sign 12 To Reserve/Futures Contracts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker, cornerback Daniel Davie, tackle, quarterback, running back, linebacker Deon Lacey, defensive end Arthur Miley, tight end Chris Pantale, running back, tackle, defensive endand linebackerto reserve/futures contracts.finished the 2016 season on Miami’s practice squad after he was waived by the Chicago Bears on Dec. 5, 2016. Barrow played in all 16 games with the Bears in 2015 and appeared in all 16 games with the Denver Broncos in 2014. He also played in one playoff game for the Broncos in 2014. He has totaled one career start and one assisted tackle on defense, while collecting 14 special teams tackles (10 solo). He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (156th overall) by Denver in the 2014 NFL draft.began his NFL career as an undrafted college free agent with the Indianapolis Colts on May 2, 2016, but was waived on July 26, 2016. The following day he was awarded off waivers to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he was again waived on Aug. 28, 2016. Davie played collegiately at Nebraska where he was a four-year letterman (2012-15). He started all 13 games as a junior in 2014 and recorded 41 tackles (25 solo), two interceptions and five pass breakups.was a seventh-round selection (223rd overall) by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL draft. In the 2016 preseason, Doughty completed 20-of-28 passes (71.4 pct.) for 185 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, giving him an 89.1 quarterback rating. Doughty spent Week 1 on the Dolphins’ active roster but was waived on Sept. 14, 2016 and re-signed to the practice squad.was signed to Miami’s practice squad on Nov. 8, 2016 after spending the 2016 training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has played in six career games with one start, all for Jacksonville during the 2014 season. He totaled 29 carries for 86 yards (3.0 avg.) and two touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (222nd overall) by the Jaguars in the 2014 NFL draft.played the past three seasons (2014-16) for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. He totaled 114 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles and played in all 54 games. He also totaled 68 special teams tackles. Lacey originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dallas Cowboys on May 10, 2013 and spent the 2013 training camp with Dallas before he joined the Eskimos. Lacey played collegiately at West Alabama, where he was named the Gulf South Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 4, 2015 with the Carolina Panthers but spent the entire 2015 season on injured reserve. He participated in offseason activities and training camp with the Panthers in 2016 and recorded nine tackles (two solo) and one quarterback hit in three preseason games before he was waived on Sept. 3, 2016. Miley played collegiately at Southern University, where he participated in 47 games with 36 starts and earned first team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors as a senior in 2014.began his NFL career as an undrafted college free agent with the New York Jets on May 10, 2013. He spent the entire 2013 season with the Jets with stints on both the practice squad and active roster but did not appear in a game until 2014, when he played in five contests and returned one kickoff for 24 yards. Pantale was with the Chicago Bears for the 2015 offseason and training camp before he was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad on Sept. 21, 2015. He went to training camp with the Eagles in 2016 before he was waived on Sept. 3, 2016.was signed to Miami’s practice squad on Oct. 12, 2016 after he spent the first two seasons of his career and the 2016 training camp with the Chicago Bears. Perry played in all 16 games with the Bears in 2014 and totaled one reception for -1 yard. He also had four kickoff returns for 88 yards (22.0 avg.) and 10 special teams tackles (eight solo). Perry was on injured reserve and missed the entire 2015 season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Bears on May 19, 2014.spent the final 11 weeks of the regular season on Miami’s practice squad after the Dolphins signed him on Oct. 11, 2016. He was released off injured reserve by the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 3, 2016. Poole has yet to appear in an NFL game, but spent most of the 2015 season on Seattle’s practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (130th overall) by the Seahawks in the 2015 NFL draft.played in five games for the Dolphins in 2016, totaling eight tackles (four solo) and one quarterback hit before he was waived on Oct. 26, 2016. He was later added to the team’s practice squad on Oct. 31, 2016 and spent the remainder of the season there. Warmsley spent portions of the 2014 and 2015 seasons on Seattle’s practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Houston Texans on May 19, 2014.joined Miami’s practice squad on Sept. 6, 2016 after he was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 3, 2016. Watts had spent the past two seasons (2014-15) with Minnesota, playing in nine games and totaling four tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble. He also added four solo special teams tackles. Watts originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (223rd overall) by the Vikings in the 2014 NFL draft.