PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Sign 14 Undrafted College Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed 14 undrafted college free agents: linebacker Chase Allen, punter Matt Haack, cornerback Larry Hope, wide receiver Malcolm Lewis, defensive end Cameron Malveaux, defensive end Praise Martin-Oguike, cornerback Torry McTyer, wide receiver Drew Morgan, wide receiver Francis Owusu, defensive end Joby Saint Fleur, running back De’Veon Smith, tackle Eric Smith, safety Maurice Smith and wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow.



Allen was a three-year starter at Southern Illinois (2014-16) and finished his career 12th in school history with 324 career tackles (157 solo). He played in 45 games with 30 starts over his four-year career (2013-16) and recorded 324 tackles (157 solo), six sacks, seven passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four blocked kicks. Allen became the second player in SIU history to lead the team in tackles for three straight seasons. He earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors in 2015.



Haack was a four-year letterman at Arizona State (2013-16) where he played in 44 career games. He totaled 209 punts for 8,991 yards (43.0 avg.) and booted 73 punts inside the 20. His 43.0 yards per punt average was tied for fourth in school history. As a senior in 2016, Haack earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors and posted a net average of 44.4 yards per punt, which was sixth-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision.



Hope was a two-year letterman (2015-16) at Akron where he played in 22 games with 10 starts. He totaled 56 tackles (32 solo), 11 passes defensed and one interception. Hope transferred from the University of Miami following the 2013 season. A Miami native, he attended American Senior High School in Hialeah, Florida.



Lewis played in 50 games with 15 starts during his five-year career (2012-16) at the University of Miami. He totaled 62 receptions for 649 yards (10.5 avg.) and three touchdowns and also returned 21 kickoffs for 470 yards (22.4 avg.). Lewis is just the 11th player in school history to play in 50-plus career games. He started the final four games of his senior season and recorded 17 receptions for 211 yards (13.7 avg.) in 2016. Lewis was granted an additional year of eligibility following a season-ending injury in 2012. A native of nearby Miramar, Florida, he played high school football at Miramar High School.



Malveaux was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and two-year starter at Houston, where he totaled 52 career games played and 27 starts. He posted 81 tackles (44 solo), four sacks, five passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. As a senior, Malveaux served as a team captain and started all 13 games. He finished his final season with 7.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.



Martin-Oguike was a four-year letterman for Temple (2011, 2014-16) and played in 47 career games with 28 starts. He totaled 124 tackles (80 solo), 19 sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Martin-Oguike earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors in both 2014 and 2016. His 11 forced fumbles were second among all FBS active players at the time he finished his career. As a senior in 2016, Martin-Oguike played in 14 games with 11 starts and totaled 54 tackles (31 solo), 7.5 sacks, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.



McTyer played in 49 games with 22 starts over his four-year career (2013-16) at UNLV. He totaled 138 tackles (100 solo), four interceptions and 28 passes defensed. As a senior in 2016, he led the team with 15 passes defensed and three interceptions. His father, Tim McTyer, played three seasons in the NFL as a cornerback for Philadelphia (1997-98) and Cleveland (1999) after he was an undrafted college free agent in 1997.



Morgan was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and two-year starter at Arkansas. He finished his career with 138 receptions for 1,768 yards (12.8 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. The 138 receptions are seventh, the 1,763 receiving yards are 15th and the 14 receiving touchdowns are 13th in school history. As a senior in 2016, Morgan led the team with 65 receptions, which was third in single-season school history. Morgan earned second-team All-SEC honors as a junior in 2015 when he caught 63 passes for 843 yards (13.4 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. The 10 touchdowns were tied for second in the SEC and were third-most in school history.



Owusu played in 50 games with 14 starts in his four-year career (2013-16) at Stanford. He totaled 34 receptions for 482 yards (14.2 avg.) and three touchdowns. As a senior in 2016, he played in 11 games with seven starts and caught eight passes for 113 yards (14.1 avg.) and one touchdown. Owusu set career highs in reception (13) and receiving yards (175) as a junior in 2015. His brother, Chris Owusu, entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2012. He played wide receiver for Tampa Bay (2012-14) and the New York Jets (2014-15).



Saint Fleur was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and three-year starter at Northwestern Oklahoma State, where he played in all 43 career games and made 32 starts. He recorded 208 tackles (128 solo), 23 sacks, 10 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Saint Fleur led his team in sacks for three straight seasons. As a senior in 2016, he earned second-team All-Great American Conference honors as he totaled 41 tackles (26 solo), four sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was named D2 All-American honorable mention and earned first-team All-Great American Conference honors as a junior in 2015 with 77 tackles (48 solo), 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.



De’Veon Smith played in 49 games with 26 starts at running back in four seasons (2013-16) at Michigan. He recorded career totals of 495 carries for 2,235 yards (4.5 avg.) and 22 touchdowns. Smith started all 13 games as a senior in 2016, totaling 181 carries for 846 yards (4.7 avg.) and 10 touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention. As a junior in 2015, Smith earned All-Big Ten honorable mention with 180 carries for 753 yards (4.2 avg.) and six touchdowns.



Eric Smith played in 45 career games over four seasons (2013-16) at Virginia and started 44 straight games to finish his career. He started all 12 games at right tackle in his sophomore (2014), junior (2015) and senior (2016) seasons. In 2015, Smith helped block for Taquan Mizzell, who set the ACC record for most receiving yards in a season by a running back (721). As a true freshman in 2013, Smith became just the fourth true freshman in school history to start at a tackle position and earned Freshman All-American honors.



Maurice Smith started one season (2016) at Georgia, where he played in all 13 games with 11 starts. He posted 50 tackles (32 solo), one sack, five passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Smith also served as a team captain. He transferred from Alabama following the 2015 season and played in 40 games with two starts during his three seasons (2013-15) with the Crimson Tide. Smith totaled 38 tackles (19 solo) with 1.5 sacks, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery at Alabama and was part of the program’s national championship team in 2015.



Stringfellow played two seasons (2015-16) at Mississippi and appeared in 24 games with 17 starts. He totaled 82 receptions for 1,219 yards (14.8 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. His 11 career receiving touchdowns are tied for 11th in program history. As a junior in 2016, Stringfellow started all 12 games at wide receiver and recorded 46 receptions for 716 yards (15.6 avg.) and six touchdowns. He transferred from Washington following the 2013 season. Stringfellow played one season (2013) at Washington with 12 appearances and three starts. He caught 20 passes for 259 yards (13.0 avg.) and one touchdown.



