PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Sign Five Draft Picks

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker, cornerback, guard, defensive tackleand wide receiverMcMillan was the team’s second-round pick selected No. 54 overall. A three-year letterman (2014-16) and two-year starter at Ohio State, he played in 40 career games with 26 starts and was part of Ohio State’s 2014 national championship team. He earned second-team All-American honors in both 2015 and 2016. During his career, McMillan totaled 275 tackles (136 solo), six sacks, one interception, 10 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He also served as a team captain in 2016.Tankersley was picked in the third round with the No. 97 pick of the draft. He lettered four years (2013-16) and started two seasons at Clemson, where he appeared in 55 career games with 30 starts and was part of the school’s 2016 national championship team. His 55 career games played ranks No. 2 in Clemson history. He recorded career totals of 119 tackles (91 solo), one sack, nine interceptions and 29 passes defensed. As a senior in 2016, Tankersley earned first-team All-American and All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe (best defensive back) and Bednarik Awards (best defensive player).Asiata was selected in the fifth-round at No. 164 overall and was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and three-year starter at Utah, where he played in 45 career games with 43 starts. He started 39 consecutive contests to finish his career, including all 13 games at left guard as a senior. In 2016, he earned the Morris Award as the Pac-12’s best offensive lineman as voted on by the league’s starting defensive linemen. Asiata also earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2016. His cousin, Matt Asiata, played five seasons (2012-16) as a running back for the Minnesota Vikings.Taylor was Miami’s sixth-round selection (No. 194 overall) after he lettered three years (2014-16) and started two seasons at Oklahoma State, where he played in 36 career games with 26 starts. He was a captain and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a junior in 2016 after he recorded 51 tackles (28 solo), seven sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and four blocked kicks. His four blocked kicks tied the school’s single-season record and led the Football Bowl Subdivision.Ford was the team’s seventh-round pick (No. 237 overall) after he started three years (2014-16) at Virginia Tech, where he played in 40 career games with 37 starts. He finished his career as the only player in ACC history to hold sole possession of his school’s career records for receptions (210), receiving yards (2,967) and receiving touchdowns (24). He earned second-team All-ACC honors as a junior in 2016, was first-team All-ACC as a sophomore in 2015 and earned All-ACC honorable mention recognition as a true freshman in 2014.