PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Sign Mitch Mathews

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Mitch Mathews.



Mathews was signed by Minnesota on March 30, 2017 but waived on May 30, 2017. He spent time on Cleveland’s practice squad in 2016 and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 6, 2016. Mathews played collegiately at Brigham Young where he was a four-year letterman, playing in a total of 41 games. He recorded 152 receptions for 2,083 yards (13.7 avg.) and 24 touchdowns. As a senior in 2015, he led the team in yards per reception (13.6) and touchdowns (11).