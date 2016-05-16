PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Waive Jones

Jones played in 14 games with five starts this season, his lone season in Miami.

The Miami Dolphins today announced the team has waived defensive end Jason Jones.



Jones played in 14 games with five starts this season, his lone season in Miami. He recorded 36 tackles (22 solo), 3.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. A nine-year NFL veteran, Jones signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on May 16, 2016 from Detroit, where he played from 2013-15. Jones also spent one season in Seattle (2012) and played four years with Tennessee (2008-11). In his career, Jones has totaled 109 games played, 70 starts, 211 tackles (155 solo) and 31.5 sacks.