Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

Press Release

Link
Print
RSS

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Sign Godchaux

Posted 1 hour ago

Godchaux was a a three-year starter at LSU.

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed fifth-round pick defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

Godchaux was the second of Miami’s two fifth-round picks (No. 178 overall) and a three-year starter (2014-16) at LSU, where he played in 37 career games with 34 starts, including 33 consecutive starts to finish his career. He totaled 145 tackles (51 solo), 12.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career. As a junior in 2016, Godchaux started all 12 games and had 62 stops (24 solo), 6.5 sacks and one pass defensed.

Latest Headlines

Subscribe More News »