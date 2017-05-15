PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Sign Godchaux

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed fifth-round pick defensive tackleGodchaux was the second of Miami’s two fifth-round picks (No. 178 overall) and a three-year starter (2014-16) at LSU, where he played in 37 career games with 34 starts, including 33 consecutive starts to finish his career. He totaled 145 tackles (51 solo), 12.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career. As a junior in 2016, Godchaux started all 12 games and had 62 stops (24 solo), 6.5 sacks and one pass defensed.