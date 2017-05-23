PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Sign Harris

– The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed first-round pick. The team has now signed all seven of its 2017 draft picks.

Harris was Miami’s first-round pick (No. 22 overall) and a three-year letterman (2014-16) and two-year starter at Missouri. He played in 38 career games with 25 starts and recorded career totals of 136 tackles (80 solo), 18.0 sacks, five passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His 18 sacks are tied for seventh in school history and his 34.5 tackles for loss are tied for 11th. Harris earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors as a junior in 2016 and a sophomore in 2015. As a freshman in 2014, Harris helped the Tigers win the SEC East division.