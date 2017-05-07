PrimeSport Announces Official Travel Packages Now Available for Miami Dolphins Game in London

Atlanta – May 8, 2017 – PrimeSport, the leader in providing hospitality and premium experiences to the biggest sports, music and entertainment events in the world, announced today it has partnered with the Miami Dolphins as the official travel partner for the London game against the New Orleans Saints.



PrimeSport has traveled their partner’s constituents to four of the last six international series games in London. The company is the Official Hospitality and Travel provider of the Miami Dolphins.



“We are thrilled to be a part of such a historic game in London, and partnering with the Miami Dolphins to get help get their fans to London is such a great way to give exclusive access to fans that they’ve never had before,” says PrimeSport Senior Vice President, Michael Huber.



Official Miami Dolphins Fan Travel Packages for the London game include hotel accommodations, a pre-game brunch, game tickets, sightseeing guided tours and deluxe transportation along with official souvenirs and so much more. More information on available packages and how to reserve your spot for London next season can be found on PrimeSport’s website.



For more information on this London travel package and other Miami Dolphins packages, visit PrimeSport.



About PrimeSport:

PrimeSport is the leader in providing direct access to the biggest sporting events, offering tickets, travel, hospitality, and VIP experiences on behalf of more than 150 teams, leagues, and events. PrimeSport's extensive experience in sports travel, hospitality and ticketing has allowed the company to form long-term, official partnerships with some of the largest sporting events and organizations in the country. As a result, PrimeSport can provide more exclusive access to more events than any other company in the industry. Official partnerships include select NCAA Championships®, including the NCAA® Men's Basketball Championship and Men’s Final Four®, Men's College World Series®, Division I Wrestling Championships, Women's College World Series®, Women's Final Four®, Division I Women's Volleyball Championship and Men's Frozen Four®, NHL, 20 NFL teams, the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Alamo Bowl, Orange Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Poinsettia Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, State Farm Champions Classic, Jimmy V Classic, 2K Classic, Gotham Classic, Legends Classic, Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Feld Motor Sports, more than 40 major NCAA Division I universities, 19 NASCAR speedways, golf partners such as the PGA of America and more. In 2016, PrimeSport acquired Philadelphia based CID Entertainment, extending the company into VIP experience development in music and entertainment. PrimeSport is a privately-held company, headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Raleigh, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Philadelphia. For more information, visit www.primesport.com or call (800)591-9198.