RISE Weekly Award Winners

Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins and the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) today announced their Week 3 award winners in a program designed to recognize the members of the community who have demonstrated their commitment to being leaders on and off the field. These winners were chosen based off of performances from Sept. 1-3 due to Hurricane Irma.



Each week, the Dolphins will identify a high school coach of the week, high school player of the week, youth player of the week and team mom of the week. Award recipients will be presented with a plaque on the field during a Dolphins home game at Hard Rock Stadium and receive acknowledgement of their accomplishment in the game program and through the Dolphins’ and RISE’s social media platforms. They also will receive tickets to a Miami Dolphins home game, access to the Dolphins/RISE pregame tailgate and a Dolphins/RISE T-shirt. For each home game, the Dolphins will identify a team of the week and they will be on field during the national anthem. The program concludes at the Dolphins-Patriots game on December 11 where the Dolphins will honor yearly award winners in all categories with the exception of the team of the year.



Week 3 Winners:



• High School Coach of the Week: Roland Smith from Miami Central Senior High School. The Rockets beat crosstown rival Booker T. Washington 19-17 last week at Traz Powell Stadium. Coach Smith’s team is currently ranked No. 16 in the USA Today Top 25 national high school football rankings.



• High School Player of the Week: Holly Neher from Hollywood Hills High School. The 5’0” junior entered the game in the fourth quarter and completed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Alexander Shelton. With that pass, Neher became the first female quarterback in Florida high school history to throw a touchdown pass in a varsity game.



• Youth Player of the Week: Mike Nozile II from the Miami Shores Spartans 11U of the Miami Xtreme Football League. Nozile Jr. rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown to lead his team to victory over the Dick Conley Steelers.



• Team Mom of the Week: Chiquita Bradwell from the Ft. Lauderdale Hurricane Super Peewee of the Florida Youth Football League. Bradwell is known as a very patient and kind person. The team messages she sends throughout the week give parents time to get organized for practice and games. She also ensures uniforms are cleaned and takes care of the things that might otherwise be forgotten. Everyone believes all Bradwell does for the team is truly amazing.