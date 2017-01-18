Statement On The Passing Of Edwin Pope

Read a statement from the Miami Dolphins organization on the passing of long-time Herald columnist Edwin Pope.

Simply put, Edwin Pope was a giant in the South Florida landscape. In an era before talk radio and social media, he was the conscience and the voice of sports fans throughout Miami for over a half century.



For generations, it became a daily ritual to wake up in the morning and immediately turn to Edwin's column in the Herald to get his take on the latest developments in the sports world. Whether he doled out criticism or praise, he did so fairly while offering his thoughts to the legions of his readers.



An unabashed civic booster, Edwin even played a huge role in Dolphins history, suggesting to team owner Joe Robbie that he should consider hiring a young coach in Baltimore to replace George Wilson by the name of Don Shula.



The South Florida community lost one of its greatest citizens. We want to express our condolences to his wife Eileen and the rest of his family.