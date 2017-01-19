Statements On The Passing Of Edwin Pope

Simply put, Edwin Pope was a giant in the South Florida landscape. In an era before talk radio and social media, he was the conscience and the voice of sports fans throughout Miami for more than a half century.For generations, it became a daily ritual to wake up in the morning and immediately turn to Edwin's column in the Miami Herald to get his take on the latest developments in the sports world. Whether he doled out criticism or praise, he did so fairly while offering his thoughts to the legions of his readers.An unabashed civic booster, Edwin even played a huge role in Dolphins history, suggesting to team owner Joe Robbie that he should consider hiring a young coach in Baltimore to replace George Wilson by the name of Don Shula.The South Florida community lost one of its greatest citizens. We want to express our condolences to his wife Eileen and the rest of his family.Edwin Pope certainly was a Hall of Fame writer. He was tough, but fair and did a great job covering us for so many years.He had a big role in getting me to the Dolphins. During Joe Robbie’s coaching search, Edwin told Joe “he’s the guy” and I never forgot that.I always enjoyed my relationship with him and I had so much respect for him personally as well. I was sorry to hear about his passing, and I want to extend my sympathies to his wife, Eileen, and his family.Edwin covered us back in the 1960s and 70s, both when we weren’t very good and when we were damn good.What I respected most about Edwin was his professionalism. He would always write the way he saw things, even if it wasn’t always very popular with Coach Shula or the players. But if he wrote a critical article that morning, he would always come out to camp in the afternoon to face the music. He didn’t run and hide; he would always show up, even if it wasn’t an easy thing to do.He also had a big influence on my getting in the Hall of Fame as a member of the selection committee, and I always appreciated that. He was a true pro.