Stephen Ross and 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Announce Long-Term Partnership

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross and the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project today announced a long-term partnership, centering on social justice, education and police and youth relations. The cornerstones of the partnership will see the Dolphins host the 5000 Role Models Police and Youth Conference and a College Academic Signing Day for Wilson Scholars at Hard Rock Stadium. In addition, the Dolphins will continue preexisting programs with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project and amplify new events. In all, these social justice community initiatives will impact more than 10,000 Role Models.



Highlights of the partnership include:



• Hosting the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project and Miami Dolphins Police and Youth Conference at Hard Rock Stadium. Held at the stadium in February 2018, the annual event is designed to promote positive interaction between youth and law enforcement. The inaugural collaboration featured more than 600 local high school students and law enforcement representatives and provided opportunities for students to interact with police officers, local elected officials and Dolphins players and executives.



• Hosting the 5000 Role Models of Excellence National Academic Signing Day at Hard Rock Stadium. The annual event features Wilson Scholars putting pen to paper and signing scholarships to the colleges or universities of their choice surrounded by family members, high school and college administrators.



• Hosting "5000 Role Model Take a Role Model Apprentice to Work Day" event at Hard Rock Stadium.



• Continuing to recognize members at home games as part of the "Role Model of the Game" program.



• Continuing to host Role Models as part of Miami Dolphins Special Teams Community Service Academy presented by AARP Foundation.



• Dolphins' executives speaking at Role Models events along with conducting a shadow program where Role Models can learn about careers in sports.



• Providing space for Role Models newspaper editors to house their comprehensive writing program

• Serving as the Signature Sponsor at the 5000 Role Models Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast in 2019, with a continuing commitment to sponsor the breakfast on an annual basis.



"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project," said Ross. "Congresswoman Wilson created an amazing program that has positively impacted countless young men throughout South Florida over the last 25 years and significantly improved police and youth relations in our community. We wanted to ensure these programs continue to thrive by expanding our commitment and using our platform to drive social progress in South Florida."



The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project was initiated by the Miami-Dade County School Board in March 1993. The project's mission is to intervene in the lives of at-risk boys, in order to provide them with alternatives that will lead them away from a life of crime and violence.



"The 5000 Role Models is proud to be joining forces with its hometown team the Miami Dolphins to address some of Miami's most critical issues affecting our youth," said Wilson. "We all look forward to this extremely important partnership as we guide our young boys on a carefully chartered path to manhood and send them to college. We thank Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and the entire Dolphins organization for believing in our vision and in embracing our mission."



These initiatives will be in addition to the previous work in this space through the team's collaboration with the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE). Founded and created by Ross in October 2015, RISE harnesses the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress. Since its founding, RISE programs have reached more than 30,000 students, coaches and athletic staff at the high school, collegiate and professional level. To learn more about RISE, visit risetowin.org.



For more information about the team's social justice programs, visit dolphins.com/socialjustice.



