University of Miami Health System & Dolphins Announce Cornerstone Partnership at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins and UHealth – the University of Miami Health System announced a partnership that will see the local health system serve as the official health care provider of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. Through the partnership, UHealth will have the entitlement to the southeast corner of Hard Rock Stadium.

“We are excited to partner with UHealth on this agreement,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium President & CEO Tom Garfinkel. “They have a passion of delivering innovative, compassionate and first class service that aligns with Hard Rock Stadium’s vision as a global entertainment destination.”

The University of Miami Health System delivers leading-edge patient care by the region’s best doctors, powered by the groundbreaking research and medical education of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. As South Florida’s only academic health system, UHealth is a vital component of the community.

“The University of Miami Health System is proud to be the new health care provider and sponsor of the Miami Dolphins,” said Steven Altschuler, M.D., Executive Vice President for Health Affairs and CEO of UHealth. “The Dolphins play an important role in South Florida, as does UHealth. By combining our efforts, we will provide patients and fans with unsurpassed care, further elevating the level of health care in our community.”

UHealth’s comprehensive network includes three hospitals and more than 30 outpatient facilities, including The Lennar Foundation Medical Center, in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Collier counties, with more than 1,200 physicians and scientists. The flagship University of Miami Hospital is a 560-bed, all private room hospital. Together with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, and its affiliates, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Holtz Children’s Hospital, and the Miami VA, UHealth stands ready to provide life-saving care to our region – and beyond.

Additional elements of the partnership include Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System, as presenting partner of the team’s Oct. 8 home game, recognized league wide as the Cancer Awareness Game. UHealth will host a special pre-game ceremony, as well as have in-stadium recognition through ribbon boards, PA announcements and inclusion on the game program cover. In addition, UHealth will be on the team’s backdrop for media interviews during away games, as well as various media and digital assets.