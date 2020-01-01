Audio - Drive Time
Andrew Van Ginkel: From His One Traffic Light Town to NFL Play Maker
Travis is back for a Thanksgiving edition of the Drive Time Podcast. Today, we'll talk to Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel about his unconventional path to the pros coming from Rock Valley, Iowa and multiple college stops along the way to big-time play maker for Miami. Plus, a happy Thanksgiving wish and Brian Flores Thursday morning media availability.
Dolphins Jets Preview
Travis is back for a Wednesday preview edition of the Drive Time Podcast. On today's episode, we dive into the matchup between Miami and New York, the importance of pressuring the quarterback and opportunities in the passing game on offense. Plus, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Tua Tagovailoa and Bobby McCain.
Dolphins Broncos All 22 Review, Snap Counts, Stats, and Assistant Coaches Media
Travis is back for a busy Tuesday edition of the Drive Time Podcast. On today's show, we'll get into the film from Miami's loss and Denver, plus the snap counts, stats, team rankings and individual metrics. Finally, we'll hear from the coordinators and defensive assistant coaches.
Dolphins Comeback Comes up Short, Recapping 20-13 Loss in Denver
Travis is back for another Sunday night recap podcast, the first losing edition since early October. We'll get the five takeaways, individual notes, stats and general reactions from Dolphins 13, Broncos 20.
Fins Flashback 2005 Dolphins Broncos with Channing Crowder
Travis is back for another Friday Fins Flashback as we welcome in the hilarious, insightful Channing Crowder to tell us about the first game of his career, playing with Hall of Famer's Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas and much, much more.
Shaq Lawson's Journey from Adversity to Perpetual Laughs
Travis is back for another Thursday edition of the Drive Time podcast. Today, we talk to Shaq Lawson about countless topics -- his dating show idea, bubble gum, high school hoops, military school and much, much more. Plus, Coach Flores' media availability, creativity, defensive versatility, and we hear from Austin Jackson, Malcolm Perry, Brandon Jones and Jerome Baker.
Dolphins Broncos Preview, Context for Offensive Stats, Flores, Tagovailoa, McCain Media
Travis is back for a Wednesday edition of the Drive Time Podcast. Today, we look at Miami's offensive production and provide some context for why the team is 9th in scoring but 28th in total offense. Plus, we preview the Broncos game, hear from Coach Flores, Tua Tagovailoa, Bobby McCain and DeVante Parker.
All 22 Review Dolphins Chargers, Stats, Snap Counts and Coaches Media
Travis is back for a loaded Tuesday edition of the Drive Time of Podcast. We dive deep into the all-22, look at stats, snap counts and advanced metrics, plus we hear from the coordinators and offensive assistant coaches.
Dolphins Win Fifth Straight, Recapping 29-21 Win Over the Chargers
Travis is back for a LOADED victory Monday recap edition of the Drive Time Podcast. We're recapping the win with Travis' five takeaways, individuals, stats, audio from Coach Flores and a handful of players and we finish up with John Congemi's three takeaways,
Fins Flashback | The Epic in Miami and Revenge with Kim Bokamper
Travis is back for a Flashback podcast with Kim Bokamper. Together, they talk the 1981 and 1982 playoff games against the San Diego Chargers -- the hook and lateral, Kellen Winslow, Don Shula and the avenging the Epic in Miami. Plus, we'll hear from Seth and O.J. from The Fish Tank, get you caught up on the latest injuries and list John Congemi's three keys to victory.
Improving the Run Game, Adam Shaheen Exclusive, Salvon Ahmed On Debut
Travis is back for a Thursday edition of the Drive Time Podcast. Today, we'll hear from Coach Flores on the challenges presented by the Chargers, the run game, and more. Plus, Jesse Davis breaks down RPO, Year 1 to Year 2 under Flo and we hear from Salvon Ahmed, Bobby McCain and Zach Sieler.
Dolphins Chargers Preview, Replacing Preston Williams' Reps, Tua Talks
Travis is back for a busy Wednesday edition of the Drive Time podcast. On today's show, Preston Williams moves to IR, we'll break down filling out his absence. Plus, we preview the Chargers game and hear from Coach Flores, Tua Tagovailoa, Shaq Lawson, Austin Jackson and DeVante Parker.
Dolphins All 22 Review From 34-31 Win Over Cardinals
Travis is back for a Tuesday edition of the Drive Time podcast. First, we'll cover the stats, team rankings, snap counts and the aftermath from the game. Then we'll do a deep dive into the film and Travis' notes from the all-22 before we conclude with Chan Gailey, Josh Boyer, Danny Crossman and Anthony Campanile.
Dolphins Win Fourth Straight, Recapping 34-31 over the Cardinals
Travis is back for the fourth-consecutive VICTORY Monday edition of the Drive Time Podcast. He'll break down his five takeaways from the win, hear from Coach Flores, Tua Tagovailoa, Byron Jones, Emmanel Ogbah and Ted Karras. Plus, individual performances, stats, game notes and John Congemi joins to give his three takeaways.
Nat Moore On Thanksgiving Win over the Cardinals, 55 Points and An All Out Brawl
Travis is back for a Flashback edition of the Drive Time Podcast. Today, we talk to Dolphins Ring of Honor Wide Receiver Nat Moore who details the 55-14 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Plus, the guys from the Fish Tank join to close it out, and we start with John Congemi's keys to the game.
Dolphins Cardinals Week 9 Preview
Travis is back for a Thursday preview edition of the Drive Time Podcast. We'll break down the matchup between the Dolphins-Cardinals looking at scheme, personnel, crucial battles and much more. Plus, we'll hear from Head Coach Brian Flores, linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Malcolm Perry.
Miami's Masterful Special Teams with Mack Holllins, DeAndre Washington Breakdown, Tua Talks
Travis is back for a Wednesday edition of the Drive Time podcast with plenty to get to. First, the trades. We'll break down the DeAndre Washington trade and hear from Coach Flores on both deals and much more. Plus, Mack Hollins stops by to talk special teams and we'll hear from Tua Tagovailoa and Jerome Baker.
Dolphins Rams All-22 Review, Assistant Coaches' Media
Travis is back for a Tuesday all-22 review edition of Drive Time. We'll break down Tua's performance the offense standouts and all of the defensive plays broken down. Plus, all the stats and data points from the game, where Miami ranks on the season, and we hear from the Dolphins coordinators and offensive assistants.
Dolphins Defense Dominant in 28-17 Win Over Rams
Travis is back for a VICTORY MONDAY edition of the Drive Time Podcast. We'll get Travis' five takeaways, they key stats and notes from the game, hear audio from Brian Flores on mental toughness, Eric Rowe on cover 0, Christian Wilkins on his hands and Jakeem Grant on his punt return TD. Plus, John Congemi joins us for his three takeaways.
OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit Crossover Flashback Friday, Shula's Last Win
Travis is back for a special Friday edition of the Drive Time podcast. We're crossing over with the guys from the Fish Tank as OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit join to talk the 1995 season finale against the St. Louis Rams. From catching passes over the middle of the field, spiking the football, and clinching a playoff berth to feeding information to The Don on the sidelines during game day. Plus, we'll get the latest injury news for Sunday and cover John Congemi's three keys to the game.
Dolphins Rams Preview
Travis is back for a Thursday preview edition of Drive Time as we take a deep dive into the personnel, schematics and matchups for Sunday's big game in Miami. Plus, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Jesse Davis, Myles Gaskin, Robert Hunt and Byron Jones.
Bobby McCain Exclusive, Media From Flores, Tagovailoa, Shaheen and Ford
Travis is back for a Wednesday podcast and that means it's feature time! We'll hear from Dolphins captain and safety Bobby McCain and get to the media availabilities of Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa, Adam Shaheen and Isaiah Ford.
Free Agent Report Cards, Closing Games, Rams Thoughts and Assistant Coaches' Media
Travis is back for a jam-packed Tuesday edition of Drive Time. On today's show, a recap of MNF and the challenges presented by the LA Rams and how the Dolphins have closed out their wins in impressive fashion. Plus, we'll review Miami's offseason in free agency and give reports on those players six weeks into their Dolphins tenure and finish up by hearing from the Dolphins coordinators and defensive assistants.
Dolphins Roster Construction, Rookie Report, Inside the Numbers
Travis is back from the bye week with another loaded Monday show. Today, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Mike Gesicki, Preston Williams and Shaq Lawson. Plus, Dolphins 2015-2020 draft classes contributing big in 2020, a rookie report, NFL weekend recap and much more!
Season Review and Look Ahead with John Congemi
Travis is back and joined by his analysis partner in crime, the co-host of The Audible, John Congemi. Together, they break down the season so far, what's ahead, submit their picks for offensive and defensive team MVP through six games, dissect the quarterback situation and much, much more.