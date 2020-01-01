Audio - Drive Time

Christian Wilkins, Ted Karras Media Availability and Twitter Mailbag

Travis is back for a Thursday edition of the Drive Time Podcast. On today's show we'll hear from new offensive lineman Ted Karras and second-year defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Plus, Travis dives into a bunch of your questions via the Twitter mailbag.

Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Know the Enemy: New England Patriots

Travis is back for the first part of an offseason series taking a look at each of Miami's 13 opponents for the 2020 NFL season. We start with division rival New England as Travis is joined by CLNS Media's Evan Lazar. Evan has covered the Patriots since 2014 as a beat writer and podcast host of the Pats All-22 Podcast.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Meet the Rookies: Malcolm Perry

Travis is back for the first of the Meet the Rookies series detailing former Navy QB, RB and WR Malcolm Perry. We'll hear from Perry himself, as well as three members of the Navy coaching staff. Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo, Offensive Coordinator Ivin Jasper and Run Game Coordinator Ashley Ingram join to discuss the first ever member of the Midshipmen to be drafted by the Dolphins.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Emptying the Football Notebook

Travis is back from paternity leave and coming in hot with some breakdowns on Miami's flexibility offensively and defensively, the leadership of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Christian Wilkins' impact, and Travis' early experience with fatherhood.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Fish Tank Podcast Crossover: Ricky Williams

Travis is back and joined by two heavy-hitters in the Miami Dolphins podcast game. Seth Levitt and O.J. McDuffie stop by to detail their podcast interview with former Dolphins running back Ricky Williams. The episode of the Fish Tank Podcast debuts on Tuesday May 19. From Ricky's on-field performance to the perception of his off-field interests, Seth and Juice give us a glimpse into their hour-long conversation with the legendary running back.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Fins Flashback | 1994 Season Opener with Irving Fryar

Travis is back for another installment of the Fins Flashback going all the way back to the 1994 season-opening shootout win over the New England Patriots. Dolphins receiver Irving Fryar caught three touchdowns as Miami prevailed 39-35 in Dan Marino's first game back from the Achilles injury in '93. Travis and Irving discuss Marino, Shula, the second half explosion, Irving's pleas to be traded to Miami, the Dan Marino wrath, and the details of all those long touchdown receptions.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Rookie Contracts, Undrafted Free Agent Intros, Twitter Mailbag

Travis is back for a grab bag of Thursday topics including your questions via Twitter, an intro of the 10 undrafted free agents and seven rookie contracts signed and finalized. Plus, a diatribe on the argument of championship windows, bloated QB contracts and the correlation between the two.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Dolphins Roster Review Part 2 | Offense

Travis back for the second of a two-part series taking a look at Miami's roster now that the bulk of the offseason is in the rear view. Some notable trends on the offensive side, how Miami can be adaptable week-to-week, and how that applies to the entire roster and organization. Plus, jersey numbers are out!
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Dolphins Roster Review Part 1 | Defense

Travis is back for a busy show recapping the last couple of weeks of roster news. We explore the signing of Kavon Frazier, the Charles Harris trade and the Taco Charlton release. Plus, Miami's emphasis on special teams and small but important details, and finally a look at Miami's defense and the traits required to play under Brian Flores and Josh Boyer.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Larry Little Fins Flashback Super Bowl VII

Travis is back for another Fins Flashback and joined by Hall of Fame Dolphins Offensive Lineman Larry Little. Together they discuss Coach Don Shula, the perfect season, Super Bowl VII, and pity defensive backs that tried to take on Little in open space.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Miami Dolphins 2020 Schedule Breakdown

Travis is back for a loaded edition of the Drive Time Podcast closely examining the 2020 schedule. Unique quirks, advantages for the Dolphins with one (maybe two) cold weather games, long home-stands and much more. We'll also look at historical data from each contest and the most attractive matchups of each game.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Dolphins Alumnus Detail the Life and Legacy of Don Shula

Travis is back for another podcast dedicated to the memory of the NFL's all-time wins leader at the head coach position, Don Shula. We'll hear from Dan Marino, Larry Csonka, John Offerdahl, Richmond Webb, Bob Griese and Nat Moore.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Remembering Don Shula with Armando Salguero and Andy Cohen

Travis is back for a somber day in Dolphins Nation. The winningest coach in the history of the National Football League has passed. Don Shula, gone at the age of 90, left a mark on the sport, the organization, and every person he came in contact with. We'll detail some classic Shula stories from two men that covered a significant portion of coach's career in the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero and MiamiDolphins.com's Andy Cohen.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Chris Chambers Fins Flashback: Thanksgiving 2003 at Dallas

Travis is back with a Fins Flashback taking you back to Thanksgiving 2003 in Dallas. Chris Chambers scored three touchdowns as Miami rolled to a 40-21 win over America's Team. Chris and Travis recap the game, his three touchdowns, and the dominance of Ricky Williams, Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Steve Wyche and Shelley Smith on Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson, Day 3 Film Review

Travis is back for an extended version of the Drive Time Podcast. We have two big fish on the show as Steve Wyche of NFL Network joins to talk Tua Tagovailoa and Shelley Smith of ESPN to tell the incredible Austin Jackson story. Plus, we finish up our rookie film series with the day 3 picks -- Solomon Kindley, Jason Strowbridge, Curtis Weaver, Blake Ferguson and Malcolm Perry.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Dolphins Positional Value Draft with Danny Kelly and Day 2 Film Breakdowns

Travis is back for another busy post-draft edition of the Drive Time Podcast. Danny Kelly of The Ringer gave Miami the "Understanding Positional Value" award for attacking premium positions early on draft night. Plus, we get back into the all-22 film room on Miami's day 2 picks in Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis and Brandon Jones.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Dolphins First Round Picks and Matt Breida Film Review

Travis is back for a busy Tuesday show. On this edition of Drive Time we catch up on the all-22 reviews of each of Miami's three first-round picks from Thursday, a comprehensive review on running back Matt Breida, and Miami's vision continues to stay on course from the day Chris Grier was promoted, and Brian Flores hired.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Dolphins Draft Day 3 and Offseason Recap to Date

Travis is back for the final installment of the 2020 NFL Draft coverage podcasts. On today's show we detail each of Miami's five day-three picks with film, scouting, and player background. Plus, Miami continues to reinforce its vision for both the on-field product, and the character makeup for what it takes to be a Miami Dolphins under Brian Flores.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Solomon Kindley, Jason Strowbridge, Curtis Weaver, Blake Ferguson and Malcolm Perry Interviews

Travis is back with a day 3 interview block. Joining the show, all five of Miami's day 3 picks to discuss what they bring to Miami both on and off the field.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap, Day 3 Preview

Travis is back for another draft recap. We dive into the game's of Miami's three day-two picks in Louisiana Lafayette's Robert Hunt, Alabama's Raekwon Davis and Texas' Brandon Jones. The common theme developing among these players becoming evident, Miami getting more versatile, tough, and physically impressive. Plus, we look at Daniel Jeremiah's best available big board for day three.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis and Brandon Jones Interviews

Travis is back with Miami's day-two picks in interviews with Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis and Brandon Jones.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Miami Dolphins Draft Night 1 Recap, Day 2 Preview

Travis is back for a recap of the Dolphins busy first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In-depth breakdowns of the film and backgrounds of Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene. Plus, a look ahead to day two.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene Interviews

Travis is back for a first-round podcast interview extravaganza! We'll hear from each of Miami's first round picks, including some X's and O's breakdowns, the same toughness and work ethic traits these three share, and the moment they got the call. Plus, what each of them brings to the Miami Dolphins on the field and off.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Peter Schrager Talks Draft Rumors, Dolphins Offseason

Travis is back and joined by a big fish -- NFL Network's Peter Schrager joins to get us the final rumors heading into tonight's draft, talk about the Dolphins offseason additions so far, and how Brian Flores is having a major influence on the Dolphins roster.
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield | A Miami Dolphins Podcast
Mock Draft Round Up Final Edition

Travis is back and riding solo for the first time in weeks. On today's podcast he breaks down the mock drafts of the experts across the league at ESPN, NFL Network and other major publications, gives some scouting reports on the rumored first round picks, and finishes up with a teaser for a big guest on the Thursday pre-draft podcast.

