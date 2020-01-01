Audio - Drive Time
Christian Wilkins, Ted Karras Media Availability and Twitter Mailbag
Travis is back for a Thursday edition of the Drive Time Podcast. On today's show we'll hear from new offensive lineman Ted Karras and second-year defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Plus, Travis dives into a bunch of your questions via the Twitter mailbag.
Know the Enemy: New England Patriots
Travis is back for the first part of an offseason series taking a look at each of Miami's 13 opponents for the 2020 NFL season. We start with division rival New England as Travis is joined by CLNS Media's Evan Lazar. Evan has covered the Patriots since 2014 as a beat writer and podcast host of the Pats All-22 Podcast.
Meet the Rookies: Malcolm Perry
Travis is back for the first of the Meet the Rookies series detailing former Navy QB, RB and WR Malcolm Perry. We'll hear from Perry himself, as well as three members of the Navy coaching staff. Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo, Offensive Coordinator Ivin Jasper and Run Game Coordinator Ashley Ingram join to discuss the first ever member of the Midshipmen to be drafted by the Dolphins.
Fish Tank Podcast Crossover: Ricky Williams
Travis is back and joined by two heavy-hitters in the Miami Dolphins podcast game. Seth Levitt and O.J. McDuffie stop by to detail their podcast interview with former Dolphins running back Ricky Williams. The episode of the Fish Tank Podcast debuts on Tuesday May 19. From Ricky's on-field performance to the perception of his off-field interests, Seth and Juice give us a glimpse into their hour-long conversation with the legendary running back.
Fins Flashback | 1994 Season Opener with Irving Fryar
Travis is back for another installment of the Fins Flashback going all the way back to the 1994 season-opening shootout win over the New England Patriots. Dolphins receiver Irving Fryar caught three touchdowns as Miami prevailed 39-35 in Dan Marino's first game back from the Achilles injury in '93. Travis and Irving discuss Marino, Shula, the second half explosion, Irving's pleas to be traded to Miami, the Dan Marino wrath, and the details of all those long touchdown receptions.
Rookie Contracts, Undrafted Free Agent Intros, Twitter Mailbag
Travis is back for a grab bag of Thursday topics including your questions via Twitter, an intro of the 10 undrafted free agents and seven rookie contracts signed and finalized. Plus, a diatribe on the argument of championship windows, bloated QB contracts and the correlation between the two.
Dolphins Roster Review Part 2 | Offense
Travis back for the second of a two-part series taking a look at Miami's roster now that the bulk of the offseason is in the rear view. Some notable trends on the offensive side, how Miami can be adaptable week-to-week, and how that applies to the entire roster and organization. Plus, jersey numbers are out!
Dolphins Roster Review Part 1 | Defense
Travis is back for a busy show recapping the last couple of weeks of roster news. We explore the signing of Kavon Frazier, the Charles Harris trade and the Taco Charlton release. Plus, Miami's emphasis on special teams and small but important details, and finally a look at Miami's defense and the traits required to play under Brian Flores and Josh Boyer.
Larry Little Fins Flashback Super Bowl VII
Travis is back for another Fins Flashback and joined by Hall of Fame Dolphins Offensive Lineman Larry Little. Together they discuss Coach Don Shula, the perfect season, Super Bowl VII, and pity defensive backs that tried to take on Little in open space.
Miami Dolphins 2020 Schedule Breakdown
Travis is back for a loaded edition of the Drive Time Podcast closely examining the 2020 schedule. Unique quirks, advantages for the Dolphins with one (maybe two) cold weather games, long home-stands and much more. We'll also look at historical data from each contest and the most attractive matchups of each game.
Remembering Don Shula with Armando Salguero and Andy Cohen
Travis is back for a somber day in Dolphins Nation. The winningest coach in the history of the National Football League has passed. Don Shula, gone at the age of 90, left a mark on the sport, the organization, and every person he came in contact with. We'll detail some classic Shula stories from two men that covered a significant portion of coach's career in the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero and MiamiDolphins.com's Andy Cohen.
Chris Chambers Fins Flashback: Thanksgiving 2003 at Dallas
Travis is back with a Fins Flashback taking you back to Thanksgiving 2003 in Dallas. Chris Chambers scored three touchdowns as Miami rolled to a 40-21 win over America's Team. Chris and Travis recap the game, his three touchdowns, and the dominance of Ricky Williams, Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas.
Steve Wyche and Shelley Smith on Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson, Day 3 Film Review
Travis is back for an extended version of the Drive Time Podcast. We have two big fish on the show as Steve Wyche of NFL Network joins to talk Tua Tagovailoa and Shelley Smith of ESPN to tell the incredible Austin Jackson story. Plus, we finish up our rookie film series with the day 3 picks -- Solomon Kindley, Jason Strowbridge, Curtis Weaver, Blake Ferguson and Malcolm Perry.
Dolphins Positional Value Draft with Danny Kelly and Day 2 Film Breakdowns
Travis is back for another busy post-draft edition of the Drive Time Podcast. Danny Kelly of The Ringer gave Miami the "Understanding Positional Value" award for attacking premium positions early on draft night. Plus, we get back into the all-22 film room on Miami's day 2 picks in Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis and Brandon Jones.
Dolphins First Round Picks and Matt Breida Film Review
Travis is back for a busy Tuesday show. On this edition of Drive Time we catch up on the all-22 reviews of each of Miami's three first-round picks from Thursday, a comprehensive review on running back Matt Breida, and Miami's vision continues to stay on course from the day Chris Grier was promoted, and Brian Flores hired.
Dolphins Draft Day 3 and Offseason Recap to Date
Travis is back for the final installment of the 2020 NFL Draft coverage podcasts. On today's show we detail each of Miami's five day-three picks with film, scouting, and player background. Plus, Miami continues to reinforce its vision for both the on-field product, and the character makeup for what it takes to be a Miami Dolphins under Brian Flores.
Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap, Day 3 Preview
Travis is back for another draft recap. We dive into the game's of Miami's three day-two picks in Louisiana Lafayette's Robert Hunt, Alabama's Raekwon Davis and Texas' Brandon Jones. The common theme developing among these players becoming evident, Miami getting more versatile, tough, and physically impressive. Plus, we look at Daniel Jeremiah's best available big board for day three.
Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene Interviews
Travis is back for a first-round podcast interview extravaganza! We'll hear from each of Miami's first round picks, including some X's and O's breakdowns, the same toughness and work ethic traits these three share, and the moment they got the call. Plus, what each of them brings to the Miami Dolphins on the field and off.
Peter Schrager Talks Draft Rumors, Dolphins Offseason
Travis is back and joined by a big fish -- NFL Network's Peter Schrager joins to get us the final rumors heading into tonight's draft, talk about the Dolphins offseason additions so far, and how Brian Flores is having a major influence on the Dolphins roster.
Mock Draft Round Up Final Edition
Travis is back and riding solo for the first time in weeks. On today's podcast he breaks down the mock drafts of the experts across the league at ESPN, NFL Network and other major publications, gives some scouting reports on the rumored first round picks, and finishes up with a teaser for a big guest on the Thursday pre-draft podcast.