Audio - Drive Time
Dolphins Chargers Preview, Replacing Preston Williams' Reps, Tua Talks
Travis is back for a busy Wednesday edition of the Drive Time podcast. On today's show, Preston Williams moves to IR, we'll break down filling out his absence. Plus, we preview the Chargers game and hear from Coach Flores, Tua Tagovailoa, Shaq Lawson, Austin Jackson and DeVante Parker.
Dolphins Chargers Preview, Replacing Preston Williams' Reps, Tua Talks
Travis is back for a busy Wednesday edition of the Drive Time podcast. On today's show, Preston Williams moves to IR, we'll break down filling out his absence. Plus, we preview the Chargers game and hear from Coach Flores, Tua Tagovailoa, Shaq Lawson, Austin Jackson and DeVante Parker.
Dolphins All 22 Review From 34-31 Win Over Cardinals
Travis is back for a Tuesday edition of the Drive Time podcast. First, we'll cover the stats, team rankings, snap counts and the aftermath from the game. Then we'll do a deep dive into the film and Travis' notes from the all-22 before we conclude with Chan Gailey, Josh Boyer, Danny Crossman and Anthony Campanile.
Dolphins Win Fourth Straight, Recapping 34-31 over the Cardinals
Travis is back for the fourth-consecutive VICTORY Monday edition of the Drive Time Podcast. He'll break down his five takeaways from the win, hear from Coach Flores, Tua Tagovailoa, Byron Jones, Emmanel Ogbah and Ted Karras. Plus, individual performances, stats, game notes and John Congemi joins to give his three takeaways.
Nat Moore On Thanksgiving Win over the Cardinals, 55 Points and An All Out Brawl
Travis is back for a Flashback edition of the Drive Time Podcast. Today, we talk to Dolphins Ring of Honor Wide Receiver Nat Moore who details the 55-14 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Plus, the guys from the Fish Tank join to close it out, and we start with John Congemi's keys to the game.
Dolphins Cardinals Week 9 Preview
Travis is back for a Thursday preview edition of the Drive Time Podcast. We'll break down the matchup between the Dolphins-Cardinals looking at scheme, personnel, crucial battles and much more. Plus, we'll hear from Head Coach Brian Flores, linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Malcolm Perry.
Miami's Masterful Special Teams with Mack Holllins, DeAndre Washington Breakdown, Tua Talks
Travis is back for a Wednesday edition of the Drive Time podcast with plenty to get to. First, the trades. We'll break down the DeAndre Washington trade and hear from Coach Flores on both deals and much more. Plus, Mack Hollins stops by to talk special teams and we'll hear from Tua Tagovailoa and Jerome Baker.
Dolphins Rams All-22 Review, Assistant Coaches' Media
Travis is back for a Tuesday all-22 review edition of Drive Time. We'll break down Tua's performance the offense standouts and all of the defensive plays broken down. Plus, all the stats and data points from the game, where Miami ranks on the season, and we hear from the Dolphins coordinators and offensive assistants.
Dolphins Defense Dominant in 28-17 Win Over Rams
Travis is back for a VICTORY MONDAY edition of the Drive Time Podcast. We'll get Travis' five takeaways, they key stats and notes from the game, hear audio from Brian Flores on mental toughness, Eric Rowe on cover 0, Christian Wilkins on his hands and Jakeem Grant on his punt return TD. Plus, John Congemi joins us for his three takeaways.
OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit Crossover Flashback Friday, Shula's Last Win
Travis is back for a special Friday edition of the Drive Time podcast. We're crossing over with the guys from the Fish Tank as OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit join to talk the 1995 season finale against the St. Louis Rams. From catching passes over the middle of the field, spiking the football, and clinching a playoff berth to feeding information to The Don on the sidelines during game day. Plus, we'll get the latest injury news for Sunday and cover John Congemi's three keys to the game.
Dolphins Rams Preview
Travis is back for a Thursday preview edition of Drive Time as we take a deep dive into the personnel, schematics and matchups for Sunday's big game in Miami. Plus, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Jesse Davis, Myles Gaskin, Robert Hunt and Byron Jones.
Bobby McCain Exclusive, Media From Flores, Tagovailoa, Shaheen and Ford
Travis is back for a Wednesday podcast and that means it's feature time! We'll hear from Dolphins captain and safety Bobby McCain and get to the media availabilities of Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa, Adam Shaheen and Isaiah Ford.
Free Agent Report Cards, Closing Games, Rams Thoughts and Assistant Coaches' Media
Travis is back for a jam-packed Tuesday edition of Drive Time. On today's show, a recap of MNF and the challenges presented by the LA Rams and how the Dolphins have closed out their wins in impressive fashion. Plus, we'll review Miami's offseason in free agency and give reports on those players six weeks into their Dolphins tenure and finish up by hearing from the Dolphins coordinators and defensive assistants.
Dolphins Roster Construction, Rookie Report, Inside the Numbers
Travis is back from the bye week with another loaded Monday show. Today, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Mike Gesicki, Preston Williams and Shaq Lawson. Plus, Dolphins 2015-2020 draft classes contributing big in 2020, a rookie report, NFL weekend recap and much more!
Season Review and Look Ahead with John Congemi
Travis is back and joined by his analysis partner in crime, the co-host of The Audible, John Congemi. Together, they break down the season so far, what's ahead, submit their picks for offensive and defensive team MVP through six games, dissect the quarterback situation and much, much more.
Drive Time - Tua Tagovailoa Named Stater, Emmanuel Ogbah Exclusive, Flores, Fitzpatrick and Baker Media
Travis is back for a busy Wednesday show to cover the news of the quarterback switch. Tua Tagovailoa is set to make his first NFL start in Week 8 at home against the L.A. Rams. We'll hear from Tua, play some old audio and detail the relationship between he and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Plus, we hear from Fitz, Coach Flores, Jerome Baker and play Travis' exclusive interview with Emmanuel Ogbah.
Drive Time - All 22 Review From Dolphins Shutout of the Jets
Travis is back for a busy Tuesday edition of Drive Time. We'll break down the all-22 from the Jets shutout, hear from the offensive assistants and coordinators, and detail all the stats, snap counts and team rankings through Week 6.
Drive Time - Dolphins Blank Jets, Recapping the 24-0 Win
Travis is back for a recap edition of the Drive Time podcast recapping a 24-0 beat down of the New York Jets. We'll hear Travis' five takeaways, individuals kudos, absurd stats hear from Coach, Fitz, Tua, X and Christian. Plus, John Congemi gives us his three takeaways.
Drive Time - Fins Flashback 2009 MNF vs. the Jets with Ronnie Brown
Travis is back for a Friday Fins Flashback edition of the Drive Time podcast. Today, we'll hear from Ronnie Brown as he details the epic Monday night win over rival New York. Plus, we'll get John Congemi's three keys, the latest injury news, and welcome the hosts of the Fish Tank podcast -- Seth and Juice -- into Drive Time.
Drive Time - Dolphins Jets Week 6 Preview
Travis is back for a Thursday edition of Drive Time, and that means another Dolphins preview. We'll get into the nitty gritty of how Miami can make it two in a row, break down the Jets roster and significant matchups in this game. Plus, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Zach Sieler, Ted Karras and Solomon Kindley.
Drive Time - Eric Rowe On Halloween and Spooking Quarterbacks
Travis is back for a Wednesday edition of Drive Time. On today's show, Eric Rowe talks about career adversity, position switch, Halloween and much more. Plus, Brian Flores' Wednesday morning media and we'll hear from Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jesse Davis and Jason Sanders.
Drive Time - Dolphins 49ers All 22 Review
Travis is back for a busy Tuesday show as we dive into the numbers from Sunday and break down the all-22. Plus, we'll hear from the Dolphins Coordinators and defensive assistants.
Drive Time - Recapping Dolphins 43-17 Blowout Win Over San Francisco
Travis is back for a busy recap edition of the Drive Time Podcast evaluating the Dolphins 43-17 win over the 49ers. Key stats, franchise marks sets, individual evaluations, and Travis' five takeaways. Plus, as we do weekly, we'll hear from John Congemi on what he saw from the Dolphins.
Drive Time - Fins Flashback with Randy McMichael
Travis is back for a Flashback edition of the Drive Time podcast. Former tight end Randy McMichael joins to talk about the 2004 season and the win over the 49ers. Plus, the hosts of the Fish Tank podcast Seth Levit and OJ McDuffie jump in the passenger's seat.
Drive Time - Dolphins-49ers Week 5 Preview
Travis is back for a Thursday preview edition of the Drive Time podcast. We'll dive into the key matchups, roster notes and nuggets about the 49ers and the latest injury update. Plus, we'll hear from Coach Flores and a handful of Dolphins players.
Drive Time - Ereck Flowers: Quiet and Quality
Travis is back for a hump day edition of Drive Time. We'll hear from Coach Flores and update you on the latest Dolphins injuries. Plus, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jesse Davis, Jerome Baker and Lynn Bowden Jr. meet with the media, and we learn about the quiet demeanor and dominant play of left guard Ereck Flowers.