Dolphins First Round Picks and Matt Breida Film Review
Travis is back for a busy Tuesday show. On this edition of Drive Time we catch up on the all-22 reviews of each of Miami's three first-round picks from Thursday, a comprehensive review on running back Matt Breida, and Miami's vision continues to stay on course from the day Chris Grier was promoted, and Brian Flores hired.
Dolphins Draft Day 3 and Offseason Recap to Date
Travis is back for the final installment of the 2020 NFL Draft coverage podcasts. On today's show we detail each of Miami's five day-three picks with film, scouting, and player background. Plus, Miami continues to reinforce its vision for both the on-field product, and the character makeup for what it takes to be a Miami Dolphins under Brian Flores.
Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap, Day 3 Preview
Travis is back for another draft recap. We dive into the game's of Miami's three day-two picks in Louisiana Lafayette's Robert Hunt, Alabama's Raekwon Davis and Texas' Brandon Jones. The common theme developing among these players becoming evident, Miami getting more versatile, tough, and physically impressive. Plus, we look at Daniel Jeremiah's best available big board for day three.
Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene Interviews
Travis is back for a first-round podcast interview extravaganza! We'll hear from each of Miami's first round picks, including some X's and O's breakdowns, the same toughness and work ethic traits these three share, and the moment they got the call. Plus, what each of them brings to the Miami Dolphins on the field and off.
Peter Schrager Talks Draft Rumors, Dolphins Offseason
Travis is back and joined by a big fish -- NFL Network's Peter Schrager joins to get us the final rumors heading into tonight's draft, talk about the Dolphins offseason additions so far, and how Brian Flores is having a major influence on the Dolphins roster.
Mock Draft Round Up Final Edition
Travis is back and riding solo for the first time in weeks. On today's podcast he breaks down the mock drafts of the experts across the league at ESPN, NFL Network and other major publications, gives some scouting reports on the rumored first round picks, and finishes up with a teaser for a big guest on the Thursday pre-draft podcast.
Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner On Dolphins Draft
Travis is back for draft week! We kick it off on this Monday edition of the Drive Time podcast with Pro Football Focus lead draft analyst Mike Renner. Where are the best values by position? Where does Mike's big board present the most value for Miami at 5, 18, 26, day 2 and day 3? Plus, which PFF metric does Mike think is most telling for quarterbacks?
Fins Flashback with Chad Pennington and the 2008 Wildcat Game
Travis is back for another installment of Fins Flashback. This week, we welcome former Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington on to discuss the implementation of the wildcat, that blowout victory in New England, and the 2008 season as a whole from signing in August and winning the division in December.
Breaking down the 2020 NFL Draft Front 7 with Emory Hunt
Travis is joined by Football Gameplan's Emory Hunt for the final edition of the drat preview series. Talking edge, interior defensive line and linebackers, plus the additions of Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Kamu Grugrier-Hill, Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah.
Breaking Down the 2020 Defensive Back Class with Ben Fennell
Travis is back for another 2020 NFL Draft preview, this time with NFL Films' Ben Fennell diving into the defensive backs. Who are the most versatile? Who are the best tacklers? Who's best in the slot? And Ben gives his impression of Miami's offseason as a whole.
2020 Quarterback Draft Preview with Ben Solak
Travis is back for the next installment of the 2020 NFL Draft preview series. On today's show, he is joined by the author of Conceptualized Quarterbacking, The Draft Network's Benjamin Solak. Breaking down the top four QBs, best day 2 options, and Ben's pick for a day 3 sleeper.
Fins Flashback 2002 at Denver with Oronde Gadsden
Travis is joined by former Dolphins receiver Oronde Gadsden to breakdown the thrilling 2002 come from behind win in Denver. The value of Ricky Williams and the talent of that 2002 team. Plus, what was it like playing against Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison in practice every day? Finally, OG breaks down his legendary one-handed snag against the Jets from earlier that season.
Breaking Down Devante Parker, Preston Williams, 2020 WR Class with Trevor Sikkema
Travis is back for another draft preview show as he is joined by The Draft Network's Trevor Sikkema to talk all things WRs. This deep class is led by three top-shelf prospects, as Miami enters the draft with some good receivers already in tow. We'll hear why Trevor thinks Parker was able to breakout, and how Preston WIlliams was able to have such a big impact in his rookie year.
Breaking Down Jordan Howard, 2020 RB Class with Brett Kollmann
Travis is back for another draft preview, this time stopping by the running back's room with Brett Kollmann of Youtube's 'The Film Room.' What makes Jordan Howard such an effective runner and which backs should be on Miami's radar in this month's draft?
Offensive Line Draft Preview with Rashad Butler
Travis is joined by former NFL veteran and Miami Hurricanes tackle Rashad Butler to break down this year's class of linemen. Rashad breaks down the big four, discusses the second tier of tackles and who he likes, a quick peek inside at guard and center, and the over-riding theme of the Flowers and Karras signings.
Neil Reynolds Exclusive Interview with Ryan Fitzpatrick
Travis catches up with Neil Reynolds of Sky Sports ahead of the launch of his new podcast, the Neil Reynolds Podcast. The first guest on the new show -- Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Travis and Neil discuss Fitz's leadership, family background, playing at Harvard and riding scooters.
Nat Moore Discusses 1985 Dolphins-Bears MNF Classic
Travis is back and joined by Dolphins Ring of Honor Wide Receiver Nat Moore. They discuss the epic 1985 victory over the previously unbeaten Chicago Bears and the key details of that win. Plus, how Don Shula's mastery made that game possible and the true greatness of Dan Marino.
Dolphins Free Agent All-22 Breakdown Part 2
Travis is back for part 2 of the FA all-22 breakdown series. On today's show, Emmanuel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts go under the microscope. Which plays from last season best signal what these new FAs can do?
Mock Draft Round Up
Travis dives into Daniel Jeremiah's Dream Dolphins Draft and breaks down the underlying theme of his player selections. Plus, Mel Kiper published his Mock Draft 3.0 this week—we'll discuss those players and recap the best quotes from the Dolphins free agents during their Miami media debuts.
Field Yates on Dolphins' Direction and Team Building
Travis is joined by ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates to discuss Miami's offseason and team-building philosophies under Brian Flores and Chris Grier. Yates calls Miami the most improved team so far through free agency and details the biggest prize is in Miami via the "future star at head coach." Together Travis and Field detail Miami's new defenders and the scheme fits, what Jordan Howard brings on offense and how highly Miami's loaded skill set on offense will be drafted in fantasy this year. Plus, 14 draft picks, flexibility and the possibility of trading up or down on Draft Day.