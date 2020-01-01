Travis is back for a somber day in Dolphins Nation. The winningest coach in the history of the National Football League has passed. Don Shula, gone at the age of 90, left a mark on the sport, the organization, and every person he came in contact with. We'll detail some classic Shula stories from two men that covered a significant portion of coach's career in the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero and MiamiDolphins.com's Andy Cohen.