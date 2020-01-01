There simply aren't enough words to describe the magnitude of Don Shula's impact on the Miami Dolphins, South Florida and the entire National Football League, but leave it to The Fish Tank to give it a shot. As no single individual has been discussed more in The Tank, Juice and Seth look back on some of their favorite stories ever told about the winningest coach in NFL history. From members of the Perfect 1972 Dolphins including Larry Csonka, Manny Fernandez, Larry Little, Mercury Morris and Larry Seiple to former equipment managers Bobby Monica and Tony Egues, this tribute to Coach Shula features tough talk, heavy laughs, and of course, the winning edge. Others making an appearance in this tribute are All-Pro Richmond Webb, cornerback William Judson, Security Chief Stu Weinstein and PR Man Harvey Greene, as well as heartfelt commentary from our very own O.J. McDuffie.