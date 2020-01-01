Audio - Drive Time
Drive Time - 2020 Camp Battles to Watch
Travis is back for a Monday edition of the Drive Time just three weeks ahead of training camp. On today's episode we get into the most intriguing camp battles, the 2020 matchups for Miami's defensive backfield, the 10 most explosive plays of 2019, and some takes on camping and fireworks.
Drive Time - Know The Enemy: Denver Broncos
Travis is back for a Friday edition of the Drive Time podcast as we continue our Know the Enemy series. Up next, the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins travel to the Mile High City in Week 6 to take on a reloaded offense spearheaded by Drew Lock. Travis talks with DenverBroncos.com's Aric DiLalla about the Broncos 2020 season.
Drive Time - Jakeem Grant Joins to Talk Offseason
Travis is back and joined by Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant to catch up on his offseason. From his daily workouts to giving his son a lesson in Mario Kart, Jakeem brings the heat 24/7. Plus, he'll tell us the fastest 40 time he ever clocked and the story behind the famed high five between he and Albert Wilson in the 2018 win over Oakland.
Drive Time - Dolphins Offensive Staff and Run Game Improvements
Travis is back with another extended Monday show. On today's Drive Time pod we discuss Bill Arnsparger's lifetime achievement award via the 2020 Dr. Z award. Plus, Travis goes in depth on Miami's running game, finding balance on offense, and the additions to the offensive staff.
Fins Flashback: 1972 AFC Championship Game with Larry Seiple
Travis is back for another Friday Flashback taking a look at the famed 1972 AFC Championship Game. Larry Seiple made one of the biggest plays in the game, he joins us to recall that play, that game, that season, and the memory of Dolphins late great running back Jim Kiick.
Drive Time - Know the Enemy: Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis is back for the third edition of the Know the Enemy series taking a look at in-state rival Jacksonville. John Oehser from Jaguars.com stops by to discuss Todd Wash's defense, the hiring of Jay Gruden, Doug Marrone's fourth year, Gardner Minshew and a comprehensive look at the Jaguars.
Meet the Rookies - Brandon Jones
Travis is back for the second installment of the Meet the Rookies series. Today, we take a deep dive on Dolphins rookie defensive back from Texas, third-round pick, Brandon Jones. Jones, his mother Sarah and Texas Head Coach Tom Herman join Travis to detail this special young man -- on and off the field.
Fins Flashback: Remembering Bill Arnsparger with AJ Duhe
Travis is back for another edition of Fins Flashback. With legendary Dolphins defensive coordinator Bill Arnsparger up for the Dr. Z lifetime achievement award for NFL assistants, we look back on one of the most successful, most innovative defensive coordinators in NFL history.
Know the Enemy: Buffalo Bills
Travis is back for part two of a 13-part series taking a look at the Miami Dolphins 2020 opponents. We are joined today by Sal Capaccio of WGR550 in Buffalo, and the sideline reporter for the Buffalo Bills to discuss Sean McDermott, Josh Allen, and the entire Bills roster and 2020 outlook.
Kyle Van Noy's Value to a Multiple Defense
Travis is back from a busy weekend catching up on some football film, playing golf, and the best sports movie action scenes. In this episode, Travis explores the key parts to Miami's defensive versatility, how the QBs can set the expectation, and some Christian Wilkins play charting from 2019.
Fins Flashback: Jed Weaver on the 2000 Wildcard Winner Over Indianapolis
Travis is back for another edition of the Fins Flashback. Riding shotgun this time, to discuss the 2000 Wildcard overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts, is the man who caught the game-tying touchdown at the end of regulation. Jed Weaver stops in to tell us about that game, break down his first career NFL touchdown and what he's up to now.
Christian Wilkins, Ted Karras Media Availability and Twitter Mailbag
Travis is back for a Thursday edition of the Drive Time Podcast. On today's show we'll hear from new offensive lineman Ted Karras and second-year defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Plus, Travis dives into a bunch of your questions via the Twitter mailbag.
Know the Enemy: New England Patriots
Travis is back for the first part of an offseason series taking a look at each of Miami's 13 opponents for the 2020 NFL season. We start with division rival New England as Travis is joined by CLNS Media's Evan Lazar. Evan has covered the Patriots since 2014 as a beat writer and podcast host of the Pats All-22 Podcast.
Meet the Rookies: Malcolm Perry
Travis is back for the first of the Meet the Rookies series detailing former Navy QB, RB and WR Malcolm Perry. We'll hear from Perry himself, as well as three members of the Navy coaching staff. Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo, Offensive Coordinator Ivin Jasper and Run Game Coordinator Ashley Ingram join to discuss the first ever member of the Midshipmen to be drafted by the Dolphins.
Fish Tank Podcast Crossover: Ricky Williams
Travis is back and joined by two heavy-hitters in the Miami Dolphins podcast game. Seth Levitt and O.J. McDuffie stop by to detail their podcast interview with former Dolphins running back Ricky Williams. The episode of the Fish Tank Podcast debuts on Tuesday May 19. From Ricky's on-field performance to the perception of his off-field interests, Seth and Juice give us a glimpse into their hour-long conversation with the legendary running back.
Fins Flashback | 1994 Season Opener with Irving Fryar
Travis is back for another installment of the Fins Flashback going all the way back to the 1994 season-opening shootout win over the New England Patriots. Dolphins receiver Irving Fryar caught three touchdowns as Miami prevailed 39-35 in Dan Marino's first game back from the Achilles injury in '93. Travis and Irving discuss Marino, Shula, the second half explosion, Irving's pleas to be traded to Miami, the Dan Marino wrath, and the details of all those long touchdown receptions.
Rookie Contracts, Undrafted Free Agent Intros, Twitter Mailbag
Travis is back for a grab bag of Thursday topics including your questions via Twitter, an intro of the 10 undrafted free agents and seven rookie contracts signed and finalized. Plus, a diatribe on the argument of championship windows, bloated QB contracts and the correlation between the two.
Dolphins Roster Review Part 2 | Offense
Travis back for the second of a two-part series taking a look at Miami's roster now that the bulk of the offseason is in the rear view. Some notable trends on the offensive side, how Miami can be adaptable week-to-week, and how that applies to the entire roster and organization. Plus, jersey numbers are out!
Dolphins Roster Review Part 1 | Defense
Travis is back for a busy show recapping the last couple of weeks of roster news. We explore the signing of Kavon Frazier, the Charles Harris trade and the Taco Charlton release. Plus, Miami's emphasis on special teams and small but important details, and finally a look at Miami's defense and the traits required to play under Brian Flores and Josh Boyer.
Larry Little Fins Flashback Super Bowl VII
Travis is back for another Fins Flashback and joined by Hall of Fame Dolphins Offensive Lineman Larry Little. Together they discuss Coach Don Shula, the perfect season, Super Bowl VII, and pity defensive backs that tried to take on Little in open space.
Miami Dolphins 2020 Schedule Breakdown
Travis is back for a loaded edition of the Drive Time Podcast closely examining the 2020 schedule. Unique quirks, advantages for the Dolphins with one (maybe two) cold weather games, long home-stands and much more. We'll also look at historical data from each contest and the most attractive matchups of each game.
Remembering Don Shula with Armando Salguero and Andy Cohen
Travis is back for a somber day in Dolphins Nation. The winningest coach in the history of the National Football League has passed. Don Shula, gone at the age of 90, left a mark on the sport, the organization, and every person he came in contact with. We'll detail some classic Shula stories from two men that covered a significant portion of coach's career in the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero and MiamiDolphins.com's Andy Cohen.