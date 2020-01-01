Audio - Drive Time
Drive Time - All 22 Review
Travis is back for the first Drive Time pod of the new week! We'll hear from Coach Flores, Austin Jackson, Jakeem Grant and Zach Sieler -- plus! The all-22 review from Thursday's win in Jacksonville.
Drive Time - Victory Friday! Dolphins Win 31-13
The Dolphins are back into the winner's circle and so is Travis to break it all down. The five takeaways, Fitz's huge day, Gailey's bag of tricks, defense bounces back, what makes Myles Gaskin dynamic, this beastly offensive line, pass rush gets it going, and so much more. We'll hear from Flores and Fitzpatrick as well.
Drive Time - Fins Flashback, Dolphins Jaguars with Seth Levit and O.J. McDuffie
Travis is back for a special edition of the Drive Time podcast as it's a crossover special with the co-hosts of the Fish Tank pod. Seth Levit and OJ McDuffie recall the brief history of Dolphins and Jags and the battle for Florida.
Drive Time - Dolphins Jaguars Week 3 Preview, Myles Gaskin Exclusive
Travis is back for a loaded Wednesday edition of the Drive Time podcast. We'll preview the Dolphins-Jaguars TNF game, hear from Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matt Breida, Isaiah Ford and Jesse Davis, and we'll finish with an exclusive interview with running back Myles Gaskin.
Drive Time - Dolphins Bills 90's Rivalry with Richmond Webb, O.J. McDuffie and Seth Levit
Travis is back for a Friday Flashback edition of the Drive Time podcast. We'll hear from legendary Dolphins LT Richmond Webb on the Bills-Dolphins rivalry of the 90's, blocking Bruce Smith and Dan Marino's Isotoner gloves. Plus, OJ McDuffie and Seth Levitt of the Fish Tank podcast drop in to tell us the story of Bryan Cox's two-finger salute.
Drive Time - Solomon Kindley, Swimming, Iguanas and Mango Trees
Travis is back for a hump day version of the Drive Time podcast. We'll hear from Solomon Kindley on his swimming, basketball and wildlife background. Plus, audio from Brian Flores, Sean McDermott, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson.
Drive Time - Tape Tuesday with Advanced Metrics
Travis is back with a Tuesday show taking a look at the all-22 from Sunday in New England. Plus, snap counts, key metrics and much more from Sunday. Finally, we'll hear from Coach Flores and the coordinators on their final thoughts from the loss, and turn the page with a brief look ahead to Buffalo for the home opener.
Drive Time - Dolphins Patriots Week 1 Recap
Travis is back for a Sunday night recap podcast giving you all the details behind Miami's 21-11 loss at New England. We'll hear from Coach, get you Travis' five takeaways, individual performances of the day and all the key stats and analysis. Plus, we'll welcome in John Congemi for his thoughts on the loss.
Drive Time - Dolphins Patriots Week 1 Preview
Travis is back for the first ever game preview on the Drive Time podcast! We'll break down the Patriots roster, coaching staff, personnel usage, key matchups and much more. Plus, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Jordan Howard, Bobby McCain and Davon Godchaux.
Drive Time - Ted Karras Feature
Travis is back for a hump day edition of the Drive Time podcast. Today, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Kyle Van Noy and Byron Jones. Plus, Ted Karras talks about The Office, Jeopardy, working out in his garage, earning his masters degree and being named a team captain.
Drive Time - Year 2 Impressions
Travis is back for a loaded edition of the Drive Time podcast. We'll hear from Brian Flores, Bill Belichick, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Preston Willams, Jerome Baker and Jesse Davis. Plus, the depth chart is out; we'll explore the roster and get you caught up on all the latest from Davie.
Drive Time - Roster Changes, Captains, Starting Quarterback Announced
Travis is back for a busy Monday show recapping all the events of the weekend. The final roster is in, the practice squad is assembled, and the Dolphins are preparing for Sunday in New England. Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to start at quarterback, we'll discuss that, the team captains and Josh Boyer's pass rush plans. Plus, we hear from Boyer, Coach Flores, Chan Gailey and Danny Crossman.
Drive Time - Snap Counts For a Versatile Team
Travis is back for another installment of the Drive Time podcast. Today, we'll hear from Coach Flores, running back Jordan Howard, tight end Adam Shaheen and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Plus, Travis pontificates snap counts on offense and defense.
Drive Time - Newcomers Making Immediate Impact
Travis is back for a Tuesday edition of the Drive Time podcast to divulge the day's events. First, we hear from Coach Flores and wrap the podcast with Jason Sanders, Matt Breida and Jesse. In between, Travis expresses his gratitude to the listeners and gives you his top five training camp performers among the newcomers.
Drive Time - Fitzpatrick Returns
Travis is back for a Monday edition of the Drive Time podcast getting you caught up on all the latest from Davie. We'll hear from Coach Flores, Mike Gesicki, Christian Wilkins and Clayton Fejedelem, plus some notes on the games of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Robert Hunt, Solomon Kindley, DeVante Parker and Xavien Howard.
Drive Time - Scrimmage Recap
Travis is back for a special Saturday edition of the Drive Time podcast. The Dolphins were at Hard Rock Stadium for a scrimmage, and we have all the notes from the 60 or 70 plays ran on the field, as well as the coach and player availabilities post-game. And a sorrow-filled, somber message for Ryan Fitzpatrick and his late mother Lori.
Drive Time - Isaiah Ford, Dolphins Defensive and Special Teams Assistants
Travis is back for another edition of Drive Time training camp podcast -- with a slight change. It's the player's day off so we have an exclusive interview with WR Isaiah Ford, and we'll hear from Josh Boyer, Danny Crossman, Marion Hobby, Gerald Alexander, Austin Clark and Anthony Campanile.