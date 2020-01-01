Audio - Drive Time
Drive Time - Dolphins Patriots Week 1 Preview
Travis is back for the first ever game preview on the Drive Time podcast! We'll break down the Patriots roster, coaching staff, personnel usage, key matchups and much more. Plus, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Jordan Howard, Bobby McCain and Davon Godchaux.
Drive Time - Ted Karras Feature
Travis is back for a hump day edition of the Drive Time podcast. Today, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Kyle Van Noy and Byron Jones. Plus, Ted Karras talks about The Office, Jeopardy, working out in his garage, earning his masters degree and being named a team captain.
Drive Time - Year 2 Impressions
Travis is back for a loaded edition of the Drive Time podcast. We'll hear from Brian Flores, Bill Belichick, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Preston Willams, Jerome Baker and Jesse Davis. Plus, the depth chart is out; we'll explore the roster and get you caught up on all the latest from Davie.
Drive Time - Roster Changes, Captains, Starting Quarterback Announced
Travis is back for a busy Monday show recapping all the events of the weekend. The final roster is in, the practice squad is assembled, and the Dolphins are preparing for Sunday in New England. Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to start at quarterback, we'll discuss that, the team captains and Josh Boyer's pass rush plans. Plus, we hear from Boyer, Coach Flores, Chan Gailey and Danny Crossman.
Drive Time - Snap Counts For a Versatile Team
Travis is back for another installment of the Drive Time podcast. Today, we'll hear from Coach Flores, running back Jordan Howard, tight end Adam Shaheen and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Plus, Travis pontificates snap counts on offense and defense.
Drive Time - Newcomers Making Immediate Impact
Travis is back for a Tuesday edition of the Drive Time podcast to divulge the day's events. First, we hear from Coach Flores and wrap the podcast with Jason Sanders, Matt Breida and Jesse. In between, Travis expresses his gratitude to the listeners and gives you his top five training camp performers among the newcomers.
Drive Time - Fitzpatrick Returns
Travis is back for a Monday edition of the Drive Time podcast getting you caught up on all the latest from Davie. We'll hear from Coach Flores, Mike Gesicki, Christian Wilkins and Clayton Fejedelem, plus some notes on the games of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Robert Hunt, Solomon Kindley, DeVante Parker and Xavien Howard.
Drive Time - Scrimmage Recap
Travis is back for a special Saturday edition of the Drive Time podcast. The Dolphins were at Hard Rock Stadium for a scrimmage, and we have all the notes from the 60 or 70 plays ran on the field, as well as the coach and player availabilities post-game. And a sorrow-filled, somber message for Ryan Fitzpatrick and his late mother Lori.
Drive Time - Isaiah Ford, Dolphins Defensive and Special Teams Assistants
Travis is back for another edition of Drive Time training camp podcast -- with a slight change. It's the player's day off so we have an exclusive interview with WR Isaiah Ford, and we'll hear from Josh Boyer, Danny Crossman, Marion Hobby, Gerald Alexander, Austin Clark and Anthony Campanile.
Drive Time - Training Camp Day 8 Recap
Travis is back for the kickoff of the second half of training camp. It was a lighter day of practice on Wednesday without a team period, so we'll cover the must-see one-on-one matchups and hear from Brian Flores, Durham Smythe, Nik Needham and Kavon Frazier.
Drive Time - Training Camp Day 6 Recap
Travis is back for another week of Dolphins training camp and coverage from Monday's practice. We'll hear from Coach Flores, Andrew Van Ginkel, Preston Williams and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Plus, all the details and notes from the two-hour on-field session in Davie.
Drive Time - Training Camp Day 5 Recap
Travis is back for a special Saturday edition of the Drive Time podcast. We are finishing up the first week of camp practices with an in-depth look at the Dolphins on the field. Plus, we'll hear from Brian Flores, Robert Hunt, Solomon Kindley and Austin Jackson.
Drive Time - Eric Rowe Exclusive, Offensive Assistants Speak
Travis is back for a mega-sized episode of the Drive Time podcast. It's player day off but we have plenty of content as we'll hear Travis' exclusive interview with Dolphins safety Eric Rowe. Plus, some tidbits on Chan Gailey's past stops proving tangible use of his personnel. We'll hear from each of the Dolphins six offensive assistants and Travis details the things he's learned in his first month as a South Florida resident.
Drive Time - Training Camp Day 1 Recap
Travis is back for the first official training camp edition of the Drive Time podcast. On today's show, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Kyle Van Noy, Jerome Baker and Ted Karras, plus all the action on the field as the Dolphins put the pads on for the first time in 2020.
Drive Time - Defensive and Special Teams Assistants
Travis is back for another special weekend edition of Drive Time. On today's show, we hear from DC Josh Boyer, DL coach Marion Hobby, LB coach Anthony Campanile, OLB coach Austin Clark, DB coach Gerald Alexander and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. Plus, ex-Dolphins quickly finding new homes.
Drive Time - Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa, Byron Jones and Davon Godchaux
Travis is back with a murderer's row lineup of guests. Up first, Nick Saban talks about his relationship with Tua Tagovailoa and the impact the new Dolphins rookie QB had on the Crimson Tide football program. Plus, Tua himself addresses the media along with Byron Jones and Davon Godchaux.