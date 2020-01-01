audio

Travis is back for a busy Wednesday show to cover the news of the quarterback switch. Tua Tagovailoa is set to make his first NFL start in Week 8 at home against the L.A. Rams. We'll hear from Tua, play some old audio and detail the relationship between he and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Plus, we hear from Fitz, Coach Flores, Jerome Baker and play Travis' exclusive interview with Emmanuel Ogbah.