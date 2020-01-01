Audio - Drive Time
Drive Time - Fins Flashback with Anthony Fasano
Travis is back for a Friday Fins Flashback edition of the Drive Time podcast. We'll update on the latest injuries and news for Sunday's game vs. Seattle, then we wind it back to 2012 with Anthony Fasano. Plus, the boys from the Fish Tank podcast join to talk the Miami-Seattle sneaky good rivalry.
Drive Time - Dolphins Seahawks Preview
Travis is back for a Thursday preview edition of the Drive Time podcast. We'll go inside the matchups, Seahawks personnel and system, and where Miami can attack. Plus, we hear from Coach Flores, Byron Jones, Preston Williams, Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker
Drive Time - Jerome Baker's Value from Dolphins Coaches
Travis is back for a busy Wednesday show with a variety of topics. We'll hear from Coach Flores, Kyle Van Noy, Bobby McCain, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Noah Igbinoghene and detail Jerome Baker's value to the defense.
Drive Time - Travis' Tuesday Top 10, Assistant Coaches' Media
Travis is back for a loaded edition of the Drive Time podcast. Today, we'll hear from all three Dolphins coordinators and each of the defensive assistants. Plus, some early notes on the Seahawks matchup and Travis' top 10 plays from the season so far with film breakdowns of each.
Drive Time - All 22 Review
Travis is back for the first Drive Time pod of the new week! We'll hear from Coach Flores, Austin Jackson, Jakeem Grant and Zach Sieler -- plus! The all-22 review from Thursday's win in Jacksonville.
Drive Time - Victory Friday! Dolphins Win 31-13
The Dolphins are back into the winner's circle and so is Travis to break it all down. The five takeaways, Fitz's huge day, Gailey's bag of tricks, defense bounces back, what makes Myles Gaskin dynamic, this beastly offensive line, pass rush gets it going, and so much more. We'll hear from Flores and Fitzpatrick as well.
Drive Time - Fins Flashback, Dolphins Jaguars with Seth Levit and O.J. McDuffie
Travis is back for a special edition of the Drive Time podcast as it's a crossover special with the co-hosts of the Fish Tank pod. Seth Levit and OJ McDuffie recall the brief history of Dolphins and Jags and the battle for Florida.
Drive Time - Dolphins Jaguars Week 3 Preview, Myles Gaskin Exclusive
Travis is back for a loaded Wednesday edition of the Drive Time podcast. We'll preview the Dolphins-Jaguars TNF game, hear from Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matt Breida, Isaiah Ford and Jesse Davis, and we'll finish with an exclusive interview with running back Myles Gaskin.
Drive Time - Film Review, Inside the Numbers and Coaches' Media
Travis is back for a loaded Tuesday edition of the Drive Time pod. We close the Buffalo chapter with some film and stat notes, hear from the coordinators and Head Coach Brian Flores.
Drive Time – Dolphins Bills Week 2 Recap
Travis is back for a Sunday night recap edition of the Drive Time Podcast. You'll get his five takeaways, audio from Coach Flores and Ryan Fitzpatrick, individual performance reviews and John Congemi on his three takeaways.
Drive Time - Dolphins Bills 90's Rivalry with Richmond Webb, O.J. McDuffie and Seth Levit
Travis is back for a Friday Flashback edition of the Drive Time podcast. We'll hear from legendary Dolphins LT Richmond Webb on the Bills-Dolphins rivalry of the 90's, blocking Bruce Smith and Dan Marino's Isotoner gloves. Plus, OJ McDuffie and Seth Levitt of the Fish Tank podcast drop in to tell us the story of Bryan Cox's two-finger salute.
Drive Time - Dolphins Bills Week 2 Preview
Travis is back for a Thursday preview edition of the Drive Time podcast. Today, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Ereck Flowers, Bobby McCain and Emmanuel Ogbah. Between media availability, Travis breaks down Sunday's big game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Drive Time - Solomon Kindley, Swimming, Iguanas and Mango Trees
Travis is back for a hump day version of the Drive Time podcast. We'll hear from Solomon Kindley on his swimming, basketball and wildlife background. Plus, audio from Brian Flores, Sean McDermott, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson.
Drive Time - Tape Tuesday with Advanced Metrics
Travis is back with a Tuesday show taking a look at the all-22 from Sunday in New England. Plus, snap counts, key metrics and much more from Sunday. Finally, we'll hear from Coach Flores and the coordinators on their final thoughts from the loss, and turn the page with a brief look ahead to Buffalo for the home opener.
Drive Time - Dolphins Patriots Week 1 Recap
Travis is back for a Sunday night recap podcast giving you all the details behind Miami's 21-11 loss at New England. We'll hear from Coach, get you Travis' five takeaways, individual performances of the day and all the key stats and analysis. Plus, we'll welcome in John Congemi for his thoughts on the loss.
Drive Time - Jay Fiedler Flashback 2000 at New England
Travis is back for a Friday edition of the Drive Time podcast. We'll get the final injury report for Dolphins-Pats, give you John Congemi's three keys, and hear from former Dolphins QB Jay Fiedler on the 2000 season finale in New England.
Drive Time - Dolphins Patriots Week 1 Preview
Travis is back for the first ever game preview on the Drive Time podcast! We'll break down the Patriots roster, coaching staff, personnel usage, key matchups and much more. Plus, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Jordan Howard, Bobby McCain and Davon Godchaux.
Drive Time - Ted Karras Feature
Travis is back for a hump day edition of the Drive Time podcast. Today, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Kyle Van Noy and Byron Jones. Plus, Ted Karras talks about The Office, Jeopardy, working out in his garage, earning his masters degree and being named a team captain.
Drive Time - Year 2 Impressions
Travis is back for a loaded edition of the Drive Time podcast. We'll hear from Brian Flores, Bill Belichick, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Preston Willams, Jerome Baker and Jesse Davis. Plus, the depth chart is out; we'll explore the roster and get you caught up on all the latest from Davie.
Drive Time - Roster Changes, Captains, Starting Quarterback Announced
Travis is back for a busy Monday show recapping all the events of the weekend. The final roster is in, the practice squad is assembled, and the Dolphins are preparing for Sunday in New England. Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to start at quarterback, we'll discuss that, the team captains and Josh Boyer's pass rush plans. Plus, we hear from Boyer, Coach Flores, Chan Gailey and Danny Crossman.
Drive Time - Ice Cream and Training Camp Lessons
Travis is back for another edition of Drive Time. Today, we hear from Coach Flores, Austin Jackson, Emmanuel Ogbah and Eric Rowe. Plus, Travis details the Dolphins 2019 yearbook premier from NFL Films, available now on YouTube.
Drive Time - Snap Counts For a Versatile Team
Travis is back for another installment of the Drive Time podcast. Today, we'll hear from Coach Flores, running back Jordan Howard, tight end Adam Shaheen and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Plus, Travis pontificates snap counts on offense and defense.
Drive Time - Dolphins Assistants Media Availability
Travis is back for a meaty Wednesday episode. We hear from the positional coaches on offense and defense on a variety of topics from individual evaluations, Brian Flores and Ryan Fitzpatrick stories and general coaching philosophies.
Drive Time - Newcomers Making Immediate Impact
Travis is back for a Tuesday edition of the Drive Time podcast to divulge the day's events. First, we hear from Coach Flores and wrap the podcast with Jason Sanders, Matt Breida and Jesse. In between, Travis expresses his gratitude to the listeners and gives you his top five training camp performers among the newcomers.