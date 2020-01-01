Travis is back for another Dolphins opponent preview as we welcome Brian Peacock of Locked On NFL and Locked On 49ers to discuss last year's NFC champions. What are the major hurdles in front of the Niners after a disappointing loss in the Super Bowl? Are Jimmy Garappolo and Kyle Shanahan a perfect match? And can the defensive line dominant like it did last year? The Dolphins travel to San Francisco in Week 5, October 11 for a 4:05 kickoff.