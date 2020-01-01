Audio - Drive Time
Drive Time - Training Camp Day 2 Recap
Travis is back for another day of training camp reporting. We'll hear from Coach Flores, Eric Rowe, DeVante Parker, Elandon Roberts and Mike Gesicki, plus get all of Travis notes from another hot, physical, competitive practice in Davie.
Drive Time - Training Camp Day 1 Recap
Travis is back for the first official training camp edition of the Drive Time podcast. On today's show, we'll hear from Coach Flores, Kyle Van Noy, Jerome Baker and Ted Karras, plus all the action on the field as the Dolphins put the pads on for the first time in 2020.
Drive Time - Defensive and Special Teams Assistants
Travis is back for another special weekend edition of Drive Time. On today's show, we hear from DC Josh Boyer, DL coach Marion Hobby, LB coach Anthony Campanile, OLB coach Austin Clark, DB coach Gerald Alexander and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. Plus, ex-Dolphins quickly finding new homes.
Drive Time - Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa, Byron Jones and Davon Godchaux
Travis is back with a murderer's row lineup of guests. Up first, Nick Saban talks about his relationship with Tua Tagovailoa and the impact the new Dolphins rookie QB had on the Crimson Tide football program. Plus, Tua himself addresses the media along with Byron Jones and Davon Godchaux.
Drive Time - Safeties Preview and Brandon Jones Interview
Travis is back for a Wednesday edition of the Drive Time podcast as we wrap up the training camp roster preview series. The safeties are up today as we break down the room and hear from Brandon Jones. Plus, today's premiere camp matchup, roster news and a Hard Knocks episode one review.
Drive Time - Cornerbacks Preview and the Premier Dolphins Camp Matchup
Travis is back for another training camp preview edition of the Drive Time pod. We'll take a look at the cornerbacks, the importance of creating separation, and the tale of the tape regarding the premier training camp matchup. Plus, Jerome Baker does an AMA, Last Chance U season five, and Travis' bad food delivery service app experience.
Drive Time - Flores Media, Chester Rogers Breakdown, Linebackers Preview
Travis is back for a busy Monday edition of the Drive Time Podcast. First, we hear from Coach Flores -- who spoke the media about a variety of topics on Monday. Then, a quick breakdown on the game of new wide receiver Chester Rogers, and we finish it up with the next installment of our training camp preview series looking at the off-ball linebackers.
Drive Time - The Offensive Assistants Speak, Edge Defenders Preview
Travis is back for a special Saturday edition of the Drive Time podcast. We'll get you caught up on the latest from Davie including media availabilities of each of Miami's six offensive assistants (Chan Gailey, Robby Brown, Eric Studesville, Josh Grizzard, Steve Marshall and George Godsey. Plus, we continue our training camp preview with the edge defenders.
Drive Time - Interior Defensive Line Training Camp Preview, Dolphins by the Analytics
Travis is back for another edition of the training camp preview series on Drive Time. Today, the interior defensive linemen get a look as Christian Wilkins enters year two and Davon Godchaux and his league-leading iDL run stops head into Year 4. Plus, Warren Sharp's 2020 preview is out, we'll take a look at the Dolphins by the numbers and detail Travis' horrible mishap on his first day in Davie.
Drive Time - OL Part 2 Preview, Howard, Breida and Wilkins Media Availability
Travis is back for a Wednesday show getting you caught up on everything around Dolphins HQ. We'll continue the training camp roster preview series with the second of the two-part look at the offensive line. Plus, Matt Breida, Jordan Howard and Christian Wilkins all spoke to the media today -- we'll recap the highlights from those pressers.
Drive Time - Offensive Line Training Camp Preview, Flores Availability
Travis is back for a Tuesday show as the Dolphins continue their strength and conditioning program. We will take a look at the offensive line (part 1) on today's training camp roster preview, get you caught up on all the latest Dolphins roster news, and hear from Coach Flores.
Drive Time - Running Backs Training Camp Preview, Media Availability
Travis is back for a Monday show continuing the training camp roster preview. Today, the running backs go under the microscope as we discuss the impact of the two veteran additions and the development of the young backs. Plus, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bobby McCain and Jesse Davis spoke to the media, we'll give you the highlights and audio from those interviews.
Drive Time - Jakeem Grant Previews Dolphins WR Room
Travis is back for the third edition of the 2020 training camp preview as Jakeem Grant is riding shotgun to detail what makes this room special. Grant tells us about his ability to beat press, DeVante Parker's breakout season and the rookie year of Preston Williams. He also details the benefits of Chan Gailey's offense, how much WR coach Josh Grizzard has helped him, and his offseason workout routine. Travis details the latest news around the Dolphins and previews the entire WR room.
Drive Time - Quarterbacks Training Camp Preview
Travis is back for the next training camp preview episode taking a look at Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa. Plus, Brian Flores speaks to the media about the team's COVID preparations, positional battles, and Tua's full medical clearance. Finally, what can we learn about PFF's media WAR statistic and how the Dolphins constructed their roster?
Drive Time - Know the Enemy - Seattle Seahawks
Travis is back for another installment of the Know the Enemy series taking a look at the Miami Dolphins 2020 opponents. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times stops by to break down Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks. Seattle travels to Miami Week 4 on October 4.
Drive Time - Meet the Rookies - Curtis Weaver
Travis is back for another deep dive into the Miami Dolphins 2020 rookie class, as we detail Boise State's Curtis Weaver. Curtis himself, his mother Carla Weaver, and Coach Spencer Danielson all buckle up and right shotgun on this look into the life of Curtis Weaver.
Drive Time - Know the Enemy: San Francisco 49ers
Travis is back for another Dolphins opponent preview as we welcome Brian Peacock of Locked On NFL and Locked On 49ers to discuss last year's NFC champions. What are the major hurdles in front of the Niners after a disappointing loss in the Super Bowl? Are Jimmy Garappolo and Kyle Shanahan a perfect match? And can the defensive line dominant like it did last year? The Dolphins travel to San Francisco in Week 5, October 11 for a 4:05 kickoff.
Drive Time - Dolphins Depth and Intriguing Camp Developments
Travis is back for a Monday edition of the Drive Time Podcast. On today's show topics include: a look at some of the more unheralded players on the roster and how they give Miami competent depth across the board. Plus. the NFL's top 10 lists, the cause of DeVante Parker's breakout season and an update on Travis' golf game.
Drive Time - Virtual Fan Experience Winner and Twitter Mailbag
Travis is back for a special Friday edition of the Drive Time Podcast. We are joined by Virtual Draft sweepstakes winner Ian Berger to talk about his life-long Dolphins fandom. Plus, your questions via the Twitter mailbag, and what we can learn from 3-man rush packages on defense.
Drive Time - Know The Enemy: Las Vegas Raiders
Travis is back for the next installment of the Know the Enemy series on the Drive Time Podcast. Today's guest covers the Las Vegas Raiders for The Athletic, Ted Nguyen is riding shotgun to break down Derek Carr, Jon Gruden and all the additions to the Raiders defense in this Wednesday edition of Drive Time.
Drive Time - 2020 Camp Battles to Watch
Travis is back for a Monday edition of the Drive Time just three weeks ahead of training camp. On today's episode we get into the most intriguing camp battles, the 2020 matchups for Miami's defensive backfield, the 10 most explosive plays of 2019, and some takes on camping and fireworks.
Drive Time - Know The Enemy: Denver Broncos
Travis is back for a Friday edition of the Drive Time podcast as we continue our Know the Enemy series. Up next, the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins travel to the Mile High City in Week 6 to take on a reloaded offense spearheaded by Drew Lock. Travis talks with DenverBroncos.com's Aric DiLalla about the Broncos 2020 season.
Drive Time - Jakeem Grant Joins to Talk Offseason
Travis is back and joined by Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant to catch up on his offseason. From his daily workouts to giving his son a lesson in Mario Kart, Jakeem brings the heat 24/7. Plus, he'll tell us the fastest 40 time he ever clocked and the story behind the famed high five between he and Albert Wilson in the 2018 win over Oakland.
Drive Time - Dolphins Offensive Staff and Run Game Improvements
Travis is back with another extended Monday show. On today's Drive Time pod we discuss Bill Arnsparger's lifetime achievement award via the 2020 Dr. Z award. Plus, Travis goes in depth on Miami's running game, finding balance on offense, and the additions to the offensive staff.
Fins Flashback: 1972 AFC Championship Game with Larry Seiple
Travis is back for another Friday Flashback taking a look at the famed 1972 AFC Championship Game. Larry Seiple made one of the biggest plays in the game, he joins us to recall that play, that game, that season, and the memory of Dolphins late great running back Jim Kiick.