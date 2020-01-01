Travis is back for the third edition of the 2020 training camp preview as Jakeem Grant is riding shotgun to detail what makes this room special. Grant tells us about his ability to beat press, DeVante Parker's breakout season and the rookie year of Preston Williams. He also details the benefits of Chan Gailey's offense, how much WR coach Josh Grizzard has helped him, and his offseason workout routine. Travis details the latest news around the Dolphins and previews the entire WR room.