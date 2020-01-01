audio

Travis is back for a special Friday edition of the Drive Time podcast. We're crossing over with the guys from the Fish Tank as OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit join to talk the 1995 season finale against the St. Louis Rams. From catching passes over the middle of the field, spiking the football, and clinching a playoff berth to feeding information to The Don on the sidelines during game day. Plus, we'll get the latest injury news for Sunday and cover John Congemi's three keys to the game.