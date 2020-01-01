Audio - Fish Tank
Jay Fiedler: I Mighta Won A Few Times Too
A two-sport athlete at Dartmouth College, Jay Fiedler set school records for touchdown passes (58), passing yards (6,684), and total offense (7,249) with the Ivy League program while receiving his degree in Mechanical Engineering. His National Football League journey didn't start quite as smoothly, however, with a five-year quest featuring stints with four different NFL teams, a stop in NFL Europe, and a coaching gig at Hofstra University before signing with the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2000 season. Fiedler battled Damon Huard for the starting quarterback position and ultimately became the successor to Dolphins icon, Dan Marino. Helping to lead the Fins to back-to-back 11-5 seasons in his first two years under center, Fiedler was 36-17 in his first four years with the club. He is also the last Dolphins starting quarterback to win a playoff game. In The Tank, Jay details his unlikely path to Miami, recalls the talented Dolphins squad of the early 2000s, and sheds some light on working with then, and current, offensive coordinator, Chan Gailey. He also shares some of the benefits of being a Jewish quarterback in Miami and reveals his little known connection to current Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores.