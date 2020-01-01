audio

Travis is back for a Flashback podcast with Kim Bokamper. Together, they talk the 1981 and 1982 playoff games against the San Diego Chargers -- the hook and lateral, Kellen Winslow, Don Shula and the avenging the Epic in Miami. Plus, we'll hear from Seth and O.J. from The Fish Tank, get you caught up on the latest injuries and list John Congemi's three keys to victory.