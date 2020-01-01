Travis is back for another installment of the Fins Flashback going all the way back to the 1994 season-opening shootout win over the New England Patriots. Dolphins receiver Irving Fryar caught three touchdowns as Miami prevailed 39-35 in Dan Marino's first game back from the Achilles injury in '93. Travis and Irving discuss Marino, Shula, the second half explosion, Irving's pleas to be traded to Miami, the Dan Marino wrath, and the details of all those long touchdown receptions.