One of the more outspoken and boisterous players to don a Dolphins uniform in the past 25 years, Ray Lucas' story always comes back to his native Harrison, New Jersey. A heavily recruited high school athlete, Lucas turned away the suitors to stay home and attend Rutgers University. From 1992-95, Lucas became one of the most prolific Scarlet Knights signal callers in school history, ultimately being inducted in the Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. Despite his success in college, however, Lucas went undrafted in 1996, eventually signing with the New England Patriots as a free agent and beginning his NFL career as a wide receiver and on special teams. After one season with the Patriots, Lucas followed Bill Parcells to the New York Jets where he moved back into the quarterback room. In 1999, replacing an injured Vinny Testaverde, Ray finally got his shot under center, winning 6 of his 8 starts to lead the struggling Jets to an 8-8 finish. In 2001, Lucas joined the Dolphins where he backed up starter Jay Fiedler for two seasons and quickly became a popular personality in the Miami locker room. In The Tank, Ray discusses his love for all things New Jersey, his experiences with the Dolphins-Jets rivalry from both sides of the fence, his fondness for his Dolphins teammates, and his appreciation for current Fins Head Coach Brian Flores. He also candidly details his struggles with a pain killer addition that nearly cost him his life.