Audio - Fish Tank
Richmond Webb: Big Guys Love Small Cars
The Miami Dolphins had high hopes for Richmond Webb when they selected him out of Texas A&M with the ninth overall pick of the 1990 draft and the left tackle not only met, but greatly exceeded all expectations. Charged with protecting Dan Marino's blindside, Webb was an instant starter on the Dolphins offensive line. He played every offensive snap during his rookie year, only giving up two sacks and instantly proving he could go toe-to-toe with divisional rival, Bruce Smith. Webb was so dominant that he was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons, landing a spot on the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team. In The Tank, Richmond reveals the great advice he was given by Buddy Ryan at the Senior Bowl, vividly recalls getting sensitive after being taken to task by Dolphins coaching icon Don Shula, shares why he and guard Keith Sims were such a formidable duo, and provides an in the huddle perspective on the greatness of Dan Marino.