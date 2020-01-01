Audio - Fish Tank

Ricky Williams: The Star of the Symphony 

The decorated football career of Ricky Williams is the stuff of legend, featuring an NCAA career rushing record, the 1998 Heisman Trophy, becoming the first player ever to represent a National Football League team's entire draft class in 1999, and an NFL rushing title in 2002. It is Williams's enigmatic personality, however, that has often stood out even more than his gridiron greatness. The combination of the two endeared Williams to Miami Dolphins fans around the world when the team brought him to South Florida through a 2002 trade with the New Orleans Saints, and resulted in confusion, hurt, and outrage upon his unexpected but temporary retirement from football just days before the 2004 season. Diving in The Tank for the first time ever, Ricky fondly recalls his years as a Dolphin, particularly his prolific first two seasons. He candidly details the decisions behind his retirement (including a surprising assist from an unlikely source), his conversations with then Dolphins Head Coach Dave Wannstedt, and how meaningful and self-healing his time away from football was. Ricky also covers his respect for Nick Saban, his special friendship with fellow Fins rusher Ronnie Brown, and of course talks the Wild Cat from his perspective.

Don Shula Tribute
Don Shula Tribute

There simply aren't enough words to describe the magnitude of Don Shula's impact on the Miami Dolphins, South Florida and the entire National Football League, but leave it to The Fish Tank to give it a shot. As no single individual has been discussed more in The Tank, Juice and Seth look back on some of their favorite stories ever told about the winningest coach in NFL history. From members of the Perfect 1972 Dolphins including Larry Csonka, Manny Fernandez, Larry Little, Mercury Morris and Larry Seiple to former equipment managers Bobby Monica and Tony Egues, this tribute to Coach Shula features tough talk, heavy laughs, and of course, the winning edge. Others making an appearance in this tribute are All-Pro Richmond Webb, cornerback William Judson, Security Chief Stu Weinstein and PR Man Harvey Greene, as well as heartfelt commentary from our very own O.J. McDuffie.

