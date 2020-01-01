The Audible Ep.111 | 2020 Draft Breakdown
Kim and John take a look back at the 2020 NFL Draft and discuss how the additions will fit the team.
The Audible Ep. 105 | Vince Biegel
On this week's Audible presented by Verizon, free agency is a week away and Kim and John have your Free Agency Preview. Hear who the guys think we could be targeting as we draw closer to March 18th. Then Vince Biegel calls into the show to discuss his involvement in the community, becoming a starting linebacker and more.
The Audible Ep. 91 | Matt Haack and Nat Moore
Kim and John take a look back at the Dolphins' thrilling 37-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as preview this weekend's matchup against the New York Jets. Then punter Matt Haack stops by the studio to break down his touchdown toss to Jason Sanders, his path to becoming a punter and more (starts at 44:00). Relive the Dolphins-Jets rivalry and the famous "Helicopter Catch" with former Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore (starts at 25:15).
The Audible Ep. 90 | Allen Hurns
Kim and John take a look back at the Dolphins' loss to the Browns and look ahead to this week's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wide receiver Allen Hurns stops by the studio to discuss his contract extension, playing with Ryan Fitzpatrick and more (starts at 27:30)
The Audible Ep. 89 | Jakeem Grant & Mark Higgs
Kim and John take a look back at the Dolphins' loss to the Buffalo Bills and break down what the team must do this weekend to leave Cleveland with a win. The guys also catch up with wide receiver Jakeem Grant to discuss his 101-yard kickoff return touchdown, scoring from the Wildcat, getting back to himself and more (starts at 16:21). Then former running back Mark Higgs calls in to the show to relive the Dolphins' 27-23 win over the Browns in 1992 (starts at 29:03).
The Audible Ep. 87 | Bobby McCain
The Dolphins have now won two in a row, and Kim and John break down everything that happened Sunday against the Colts. Then safety Bobby McCain swings by the studio to discuss his position change, the attitude of the team and more (starts at 21:16). Then the guys take a look at this week's rematch against the Buffalo Bills.
The Audible Ep. 87 | Mike Gesicki
On this week's Audible presented by Microsoft Surface, Kim and John take a look at back at the Dolphins 26-18 win over the New York Jets. They guys discuss what they saw from the team and how they can keep the momentum going this week against the Colts. Then they catch up with tight end Mike Gesicki as they talk about his expanded role, year two, Penn State being in the top four and more (starts at 25:25). Then former Dolphins wide receiver Oronde Gadsden relives the Manning vs. Marino shootout in 1999 (starts at 41:30).
The Audible Ep. 86 | Mark Walton
Kim and John take a look back at the Dolphins' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and preview this week's matchup with the New York Jets. Then running back Mark Walton swings by the studio to discuss growing up a Dolphins fan, getting more playing time and more (starts at 28:04).