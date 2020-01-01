Kim and John take a look back at the Dolphins' loss to the Buffalo Bills and break down what the team must do this weekend to leave Cleveland with a win. The guys also catch up with wide receiver Jakeem Grant to discuss his 101-yard kickoff return touchdown, scoring from the Wildcat, getting back to himself and more (starts at 16:21). Then former running back Mark Higgs calls in to the show to relive the Dolphins' 27-23 win over the Browns in 1992 (starts at 29:03).