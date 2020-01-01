Kim and John take a look back at the Dolphins' thrilling 37-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as preview this weekend's matchup against the New York Jets. Then punter Matt Haack stops by the studio to break down his touchdown toss to Jason Sanders, his path to becoming a punter and more (starts at 44:00). Relive the Dolphins-Jets rivalry and the famous "Helicopter Catch" with former Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore (starts at 25:15).