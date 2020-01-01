The Audible Ep. 115 | Talking Quarterbacks
Kim and John take a look at the quarterbacks on the roster and discuss what could happen at the position this season. The guys also talk about the recent announcements made by Owner Stephen Ross, possible new rule changes for the upcoming season and more.
The Audible Ep. 115 | Talking Quarterbacks
Kim and John take a look at the quarterbacks on the roster and discuss what could happen at the position this season. The guys also talk about the recent announcements made by Owner Stephen Ross, possible new rule changes for the upcoming season and more.
The Audible Ep. 112 | Remembering Don Shula
Kim and John take a look back at the incredible coaching career of the all-time winningest coach and Hall of Famer Don Shula. The guys reminisce on some of their greatest memories about the legendary figure. We also hear stories from a few of Shula's former players such as Dan Marino, Richmond Webb, John Offerdahl, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese and Nat Moore.
The Audible Ep. 105 | Vince Biegel
On this week's Audible presented by Verizon, free agency is a week away and Kim and John have your Free Agency Preview. Hear who the guys think we could be targeting as we draw closer to March 18th. Then Vince Biegel calls into the show to discuss his involvement in the community, becoming a starting linebacker and more.
The Audible Ep. 91 | Matt Haack and Nat Moore
Kim and John take a look back at the Dolphins' thrilling 37-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as preview this weekend's matchup against the New York Jets. Then punter Matt Haack stops by the studio to break down his touchdown toss to Jason Sanders, his path to becoming a punter and more (starts at 44:00). Relive the Dolphins-Jets rivalry and the famous "Helicopter Catch" with former Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore (starts at 25:15).
The Audible Ep. 90 | Allen Hurns
Kim and John take a look back at the Dolphins' loss to the Browns and look ahead to this week's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wide receiver Allen Hurns stops by the studio to discuss his contract extension, playing with Ryan Fitzpatrick and more (starts at 27:30)