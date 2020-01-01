The Audible Ep. 116 | Ted Karras

New Dolphins center Ted Karras joins The Audible for this week's Sit Down to discuss why he wanted to join the Dolphins, moving to South Florida, the unusual offseason, how he remembers watching Kim Bokamper in Ace Ventura and more (starts at 6:47). Then in our new segment X's and Bo's, Kim and John take a deep dive into the offensive line and preview who could be the starting five come Training Camp (starts at 27:24). Finally, hear some great stories from the guys as they recall some of their favorite offensive lineman memories (starts at 39:34).

The Audible Ep. 115 | Talking Quarterbacks
The Audible Ep. 115 | Talking Quarterbacks

Kim and John take a look at the quarterbacks on the roster and discuss what could happen at the position this season. The guys also talk about the recent announcements made by Owner Stephen Ross, possible new rule changes for the upcoming season and more.
The Audible Ep. 114 | The Offseason
The Audible Ep. 114 | The Offseason

The Audible Ep. 113 | Schedule Release
The Audible Ep. 113 | Schedule Release

Kim and John take a look at the 2020 Schedule and break down which games they are looking forward to the most. The guys also discuss how virtual workouts are being utilized to get the team ready for the season.
The Audible Ep. 112 | Remembering Don Shula
The Audible Ep. 112 | Remembering Don Shula

Kim and John take a look back at the incredible coaching career of the all-time winningest coach and Hall of Famer Don Shula. The guys reminisce on some of their greatest memories about the legendary figure. We also hear stories from a few of Shula's former players such as Dan Marino, Richmond Webb, John Offerdahl, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese and Nat Moore.
The Audible Ep.111 | 2020 Draft Breakdown
The Audible Ep.111 | 2020 Draft Breakdown

Kim and John take a look back at the 2020 NFL Draft and discuss how the additions will fit the team.
The Audible Ep. 110 | Draft Preview: The Defense
The Audible Ep. 110 | Draft Preview: The Defense

The 2020 NFL Draft is a week away and Kim and John have your Pre-Draft preview of the defense. Listen to who the guys think the Dolphins could be selecting as the Draft draws closer.
The Audible Ep. 109 | Draft Preview: The Offense
The Audible Ep. 109 | Draft Preview: The Offense

Kim and John take a deep dive into possible offensive players that the team could look at drafting. Listen as the guys break down key players that fans should keep an eye on in the coming weeks.
The Audible Ep. 108 | Offseason Moves
The Audible Ep. 108 | Offseason Moves

Kim and John take a look at all the moves the Dolphins have made this offseason and how they will affect the team this season. Then the duo preview how the depth chart could look as the team gets ready for the Draft.
The Audible Ep. 107 | Around The League
The Audible Ep. 107 | Around The League

Kim and John break down all the moves the Dolphins have made during free agency. The guys then take a look at some of the biggest free agency signings around the NFL and discuss the changing landscape of the League.
The Audible Ep. 106 | Free Agency Breakdown
The Audible Ep. 106 | Free Agency Breakdown

Kim and John take a look at all the reported free agency signings that have occurred since the start of the new league year and discuss how these additions can help the Dolphins.
The Audible Ep. 105 | Vince Biegel
The Audible Ep. 105 | Vince Biegel

On this week's Audible presented by Verizon, free agency is a week away and Kim and John have your Free Agency Preview. Hear who the guys think we could be targeting as we draw closer to March 18th. Then Vince Biegel calls into the show to discuss his involvement in the community, becoming a starting linebacker and more.
The Audible Ep. 104 | NFL Combine Recap
The Audible Ep. 104 | NFL Combine Recap

Kim and John break down last week's NFL Combine and highlight who stood out and who could be on the Dolphins' radar come April.
The Audible Ep. 103 | Davon Godchaux
The Audible Ep. 103 | Davon Godchaux

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux calls into the show to discuss how the team performed down the stretch, his community efforts including his first ever Chauxdown Classic charity golf tournament and more (starts at 17:14).
The Audible Ep. 102 | 2020 NFL Combine Preview
The Audible Ep. 102 | 2020 NFL Combine Preview

Kim and John take a look at this year's NFL Combine class and reveal some names to watch out for.
The Audible Ep. 100 | 2020 Free Agency Preview
The Audible Ep. 100 | 2020 Free Agency Preview

Kim and John break look ahead to free agency and discuss what players they expect to possibly sign with the Miami Dolphins.
The Audible Ep. 99 | Zach Thomas
The Audible Ep. 99 | Zach Thomas

Hall of Fame finalist Zach Thomas calls in to the show to discuss his Illustrious career, the teammates that helped along the way and more (starts at 28:10). The guys also preview Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.
The Audible Ep. 98 | Trace Armstrong
The Audible Ep. 98 | Trace Armstrong

Kim and John kick off the show with former Dolphins defensive end Trace Armstrong as they discuss Zach Thomas' career. Also hear what John and Kim think of the this year's Super Bowl matchup.
The Audible Ep. 97 | Discussing Road To Super Bowl LIV
The Audible Ep. 97 | Discussing Road To Super Bowl LIV

Kim Bokamper and John Congemi discuss the NFL Playoffs and which teams they think are headed to Miami for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Audible Ep. 96 | 2019 Season Recap
The Audible Ep. 96 | 2019 Season Recap

Kim Bokamper and John Congemi recap the 2019 Miami Dolphins season.
The Audible Ep. 95 | Eric Rowe
The Audible Ep. 95 | Eric Rowe

Eric Rowe hops on with Kim and John to discuss his pick-six and the Dolphins' big Week 17 win against the Patriots.
The Audible Ep. 94 | Isaiah Ford & Ronnie Brown
The Audible Ep. 94 | Isaiah Ford & Ronnie Brown

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford joins the show and discusses his emergence in the offense late this season. Kim and John then interview Ronnie Brown about the famous Wildcat game against New England in 2008.
The Audible Ep. 93 | Davon Godchaux
The Audible Ep. 93 | Davon Godchaux

Kim Bokamper and John Congemi preview the Dolphins' Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then they talk with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux about his nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
The Audible Ep. 92 | Jason Sanders
The Audible Ep. 92 | Jason Sanders

Kicker Jason Sanders joins The Audible following his record-breaking performance against the Jets in Week 14. Then the guys look ahead to this weekend's game against the New York Giants.
The Audible Ep. 91 | Matt Haack and Nat Moore
The Audible Ep. 91 | Matt Haack and Nat Moore

Kim and John take a look back at the Dolphins' thrilling 37-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as preview this weekend's matchup against the New York Jets. Then punter Matt Haack stops by the studio to break down his touchdown toss to Jason Sanders, his path to becoming a punter and more (starts at 44:00). Relive the Dolphins-Jets rivalry and the famous "Helicopter Catch" with former Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore (starts at 25:15).

