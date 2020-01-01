New Dolphins center Ted Karras joins The Audible for this week's Sit Down to discuss why he wanted to join the Dolphins, moving to South Florida, the unusual offseason, how he remembers watching Kim Bokamper in Ace Ventura and more (starts at 6:47). Then in our new segment X's and Bo's, Kim and John take a deep dive into the offensive line and preview who could be the starting five come Training Camp (starts at 27:24). Finally, hear some great stories from the guys as they recall some of their favorite offensive lineman memories (starts at 39:34).