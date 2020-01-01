The Audible Ep. 117 | Christin Wilkins & Remembering Jim Kiick
John Congemi goes one-on-one with former first-round pick Christin Wilkins in this week's Sit Down. Listen as Christin talks about this offseason, playing for Coach Flores, what he's been up to in quarantine and more (starts at 5:35). Then in X's and Bo's, Kim and John take a look at the defensive line and discuss who they are excited to see line up and what they need to do to improve on last season (starts at 24:51). Then the guys will relive some of their favorite memories of the late great Jim Kiick (starts at 38:30).
The Audible Ep. 116 | Ted Karras
New Dolphins center Ted Karras joins The Audible for this week's Sit Down to discuss why he wanted to join the Dolphins, moving to South Florida, the unusual offseason, how he remembers watching Kim Bokamper in Ace Ventura and more (starts at 6:47). Then in our new segment X's and Bo's, Kim and John take a deep dive into the offensive line and preview who could be the starting five come Training Camp (starts at 27:24). Finally, hear some great stories from the guys as they recall some of their favorite offensive lineman memories (starts at 39:34).
The Audible Ep. 115 | Talking Quarterbacks
Kim and John take a look at the quarterbacks on the roster and discuss what could happen at the position this season. The guys also talk about the recent announcements made by Owner Stephen Ross, possible new rule changes for the upcoming season and more.
The Audible Ep. 112 | Remembering Don Shula
Kim and John take a look back at the incredible coaching career of the all-time winningest coach and Hall of Famer Don Shula. The guys reminisce on some of their greatest memories about the legendary figure. We also hear stories from a few of Shula's former players such as Dan Marino, Richmond Webb, John Offerdahl, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese and Nat Moore.
The Audible Ep. 105 | Vince Biegel
On this week's Audible presented by Verizon, free agency is a week away and Kim and John have your Free Agency Preview. Hear who the guys think we could be targeting as we draw closer to March 18th. Then Vince Biegel calls into the show to discuss his involvement in the community, becoming a starting linebacker and more.