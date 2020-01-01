John Congemi goes one-on-one with former first-round pick Christin Wilkins in this week's Sit Down. Listen as Christin talks about this offseason, playing for Coach Flores, what he's been up to in quarantine and more (starts at 5:35). Then in X's and Bo's, Kim and John take a look at the defensive line and discuss who they are excited to see line up and what they need to do to improve on last season (starts at 24:51). Then the guys will relive some of their favorite memories of the late great Jim Kiick (starts at 38:30).