The Audible Ep. 126 | Eric Rowe and Week 1 Preview
The season is officially upon us and Kim and John take a look at the 53-man roster in this week's X's and Bo's. Then in The Sit Down, safety Eric Rowe stops by to discuss the secondary, getting ready for the season without preseason games and more (starts at 9:30). The guys also take a trip Behind Enemy Lines presented by AutoNation to preview this week's matchup against the New England Patriots and more (starts at 17:42).
The Audible Ep. 123 | Start of Training Camp & Davon Godchaux
In this week's episode of The Audible presented by Baptist Health, Training Camp has officially begun and Kim and John have all the latest news and notes from the practice field. The guys break down who has impressed them so far after a few padded practices. Then Davon Godchaux swings by for this week's Sit Down to discuss becoming a leader on the defense, all the new additions to the team, the work he's down with the Chauxdown Foundation and more (starts at 15:25).
The Audible Ep.122 | Christian Wilkins
Training Camp is just a few days away, and Bo and John have you covered on everything happening with the team leading up to the first Training Camp practice. Then defensive tackle Christian Wilkins joins the show to discuss how he stayed in shape this offseason, all the new additions to the defense and even tries to get a chicken wing deal with Bokamper (starts at 17:56). Finally the duo takes a deep dive into the defensive line in this week's X's and Bo's (starts at 31:07)
The Audible Ep.121 | Back In The Building & Jesse Davis
The guys are back in the building and Bo and John have all the latest news surrounding the players' return to Davie. Then Bo goes one on one with offensive linemen Jesse Davis as they discuss how he kept in shape during the offseason, working with Fitzpatrick, Rosen and Tagovailoa, as well as how he's getting ready to play wherever he is needed on the line (starts at 19:45). Then in this week's X's and Bo's the guys take a deep dive into the linebacking corps and discuss how they improved this offseason (starts at 36:35). Finally make sure to hear some great conditioning stories in this week's Story Time (starts at 44:17).
The Audible Ep. 119 | Breaking Down The Running Backs
In this week's X's and Bo's, Kim and John take a look at the running back position and break down who to watch this upcoming season. Then they both relive some of their favorite running backs they've played with and against. The duo also explain some of the new Training Camp guidelines and how this season will look different than years past.
The Audible Ep. 118 | Previewing The Rookie Class
Kim and John take a deep dive with this week's X's and Bo's into this year's rookie class and discuss who they are excited to see take the field this season (starts at 1:44). Then the guys take a look back and share some stories from their own rookie seasons (starts at 23:44). They also remember the late Bill Arnsparger, who received the Dr. Z Award, which is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL. Arnsparger was the mastermind of Miami's No-Name Defense, Killer Bs and helped take three different franchises to the Super Bowl. (starts at 31:33).
The Audible Ep. 117 | Christin Wilkins & Remembering Jim Kiick
John Congemi goes one-on-one with former first-round pick Christin Wilkins in this week's Sit Down. Listen as Christin talks about this offseason, playing for Coach Flores, what he's been up to in quarantine and more (starts at 5:35). Then in X's and Bo's, Kim and John take a look at the defensive line and discuss who they are excited to see line up and what they need to do to improve on last season (starts at 24:51). Then the guys will relive some of their favorite memories of the late great Jim Kiick (starts at 38:30).
The Audible Ep. 116 | Ted Karras
New Dolphins center Ted Karras joins The Audible for this week's Sit Down to discuss why he wanted to join the Dolphins, moving to South Florida, the unusual offseason, how he remembers watching Kim Bokamper in Ace Ventura and more (starts at 6:47). Then in our new segment X's and Bo's, Kim and John take a deep dive into the offensive line and preview who could be the starting five come Training Camp (starts at 27:24). Finally, hear some great stories from the guys as they recall some of their favorite offensive lineman memories (starts at 39:34).
The Audible Ep. 115 | Talking Quarterbacks
Kim and John take a look at the quarterbacks on the roster and discuss what could happen at the position this season. The guys also talk about the recent announcements made by Owner Stephen Ross, possible new rule changes for the upcoming season and more.
The Audible Ep. 112 | Remembering Don Shula
Kim and John take a look back at the incredible coaching career of the all-time winningest coach and Hall of Famer Don Shula. The guys reminisce on some of their greatest memories about the legendary figure. We also hear stories from a few of Shula's former players such as Dan Marino, Richmond Webb, John Offerdahl, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese and Nat Moore.
The Audible Ep. 105 | Vince Biegel
On this week's Audible presented by Verizon, free agency is a week away and Kim and John have your Free Agency Preview. Hear who the guys think we could be targeting as we draw closer to March 18th. Then Vince Biegel calls into the show to discuss his involvement in the community, becoming a starting linebacker and more.