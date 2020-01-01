audio

The guys are back in the building and Bo and John have all the latest news surrounding the players' return to Davie. Then Bo goes one on one with offensive linemen Jesse Davis as they discuss how he kept in shape during the offseason, working with Fitzpatrick, Rosen and Tagovailoa, as well as how he's getting ready to play wherever he is needed on the line (starts at 19:45). Then in this week's X's and Bo's the guys take a deep dive into the linebacking corps and discuss how they improved this offseason (starts at 36:35). Finally make sure to hear some great conditioning stories in this week's Story Time (starts at 44:17).