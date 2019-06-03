AC In The AM: Brian Flores Embracing South Florida Community

More than anything else for Brian Flores, it’s about giving back, about caring and about trying to positively impact people’s lives. You listen to his words and you observe his actions and you quickly begin to understand what this man is all about, the soft-spoken class he exudes and the path he wants others to follow.

This Friday and Saturday, Flores took part in Fins Weekend, the proceeds from which will benefit the Miami Dolphins Foundation’s impact on education with a special emphasis on scholarships and mentoring. Flores welcomed the participants on Friday and then thanked them again on Saturday night.

“I’m so fortunate, I’m so blessed, I’m so humbled to be a part of this organization,” Flores said.