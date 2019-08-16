AC In The AM: Dolphins Need To Improve On The Basics

Another important step is in front of us. The Dolphins will play their second preseason game of the summer Friday night in Tampa, still searching for answers on so many fronts, only now with a heightened sense of urgency that has everything to do with a rapidly approaching regular season.

The second and third preseason games are arguably the most telling of the summer. This is when the starters get the most action, when individual competitions reach another level and when, in general, things begin coming together.

Like blocking and tackling.

You can break down the preseason opening victory over Atlanta all sorts of ways, but if you’re searching for the areas that need the most attention, the areas that caused the greatest concern, you’ve got to start with blocking and tackling.

The offensive line had issues blocking; the defense and special teams had issues tackling. It was clear to the naked eye and it was painfully clear to the coaching staff when they broke apart the tape.

“We won’t have a shot, we won’t give ourselves a chance if we don’t do a better job there,” said Head Coach Brian Flores, talking specifically about the tackling, though he could have been referring to the blocking as well.

Regarding the blocking in general and the offensive line in particular, Flores added “That’s an area we need some improvement.”

This isn’t unexpected with a team this young playing its first preseason game nor is it unexpected when you consider the overall lack of live tackling, by league rule, in training camp practices. But we need to see a difference Friday night against the Bucs. The Dolphins must establish a level of proficiency in the most basic areas of football. An offensive tackle can’t let a pass rusher breeze by him. A cornerback can’t miss a tackle that results in a touchdown.

We’ve seen this team devote so much time to the basics during training camp. But it’s the games that matter and while preseason games don’t count in the won-loss column, they do serve as an indicator of problems that need solving. Right now, blocking and tackling is at the top of that list.

What else should we be focusing on Friday night? A quick rundown of the first five things that come to mind: