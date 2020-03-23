AC In The AM: Dolphins Off To Impressive Start In Free Agency

But what a promising beginning it has been, rapidly turning last year's pain into this year's gain, each of those signings further evidence that this is a franchise moving full speed ahead. At the very least, the Dolphins are clearly better today than they were yesterday. From this vantage point, a whole lot better.

We wondered how prudent the Dolphins would be with that financial windfall and how carefully they would follow a blueprint we have heard so much about, looking for players approaching their primes, players who have already had some success in the league but are just scratching the surface of their potential, players with long-term appeal.

Well, we're only entering the second week of free agency, but it's already clear the Dolphins are staying true to that blueprint. Sure, they have been aggressive in their spending, but not in a reckless manner. They have paid without hesitation what the market has dictated and have avoided the tempting lure of quick fix solutions that could come with a short-term expiration date. They have addressed so many of their most glaring needs and have done so with undeniable upgrades in talent.