AC In The AM: Laremy Tunsil Ready To Take Next Step

Albert was the perfect mentor, a left tackle by trade who had already seen just about everything. What he hadn’t seen, though, was a young player come along as gifted as Tunsil. At least, it had been a very long time.

“I see so much of myself in him,” Albert told me at the time. “He’s going to be the next great left tackle in this league, just watch him do it.”

Today Laremy Tunsil is just about there. He is still waiting for his first Pro Bowl invitation and there are those – me included – who believed it should have happened last season. But why focus on something he can no longer control. Tunsil has his eyes looking straight ahead these days, determined to take his game to yet another level, pushing himself harder and harder to get there.

“I think everybody in the huddle feels safe around him,” said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. “He’s obviously a very talented guy.”

The Dolphins will enter the season with plenty of question marks. But left tackle won’t be one of them. In Tunsil, at just 25 years old, they have a player who can realistically dominate his position for the next 8-10 years. Think about that. Think about the importance of protecting a quarterback’s blind side. Think about the comfort of knowing that big No. 78 is there, now as consistently good as any player on this team.

“I come in here every day and try to prepare and improve and work my tail off to provide for this team,” he said. “That’s my mindset: to come in here every day and work and get better.”

Tunsil spent his rookie season at left guard, but has been working at tackle ever since, having started 30 of the past 32 games there over two seasons. But watch what happens if he’s out of the lineup. One play. One series. That’s all it’ll take to realize how valuable he is.