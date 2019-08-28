AC In The AM: Laremy Tunsil Ready To Take Next Step

He is so much more comfortable now, smiling every chance he gets, excited to take on a leadership role and determined to continue his rise as one of the top left tackles in the league.
It seems like so long ago when Laremy Tunsil fell into the Dolphins’ laps with the 13th pick in the first round of the 2016 draft. The experts suggested it might have been the steal of the draft, many of them predicting stardom, none of them quite sure how long it would take.
You gazed at him back then and based on appearances alone he sure looked like a finished product. He was massive, his arms twice the size of most, his body so well chiseled there wasn’t the slightest sign of excess. He was just 21 years old and he was already a man in so many ways.
But in truth he was just beginning his football journey. The experience he had gained in college at Ole Miss certainly helped. But this was the NFL and there was so much knowledge to be gained, from technique to terminology, this was a different world, a far more complex world and a world that would test him as much mentally as it would physically.
“Man, I wasn’t the same person back then,” Tunsil recalls.
I remember his first press conference at the Dolphins’ training facility. How he spoke very little. How he seemed almost scared, at the very least wary of the people he met and the questions they asked. Fortunately, he quickly developed a trust and respect for veteran teammates Branden Albert and Mike Pouncey.
They taught him about commitment and the importance of things like film study, diet and workout regimens. He listened, but it took him a while to realize how right they were.
“I wish I would have watched a little more film as a rookie,” Tunsil says now.
Albert was the perfect mentor, a left tackle by trade who had already seen just about everything. What he hadn’t seen, though, was a young player come along as gifted as Tunsil. At least, it had been a very long time.
“I see so much of myself in him,” Albert told me at the time. “He’s going to be the next great left tackle in this league, just watch him do it.”
Today Laremy Tunsil is just about there. He is still waiting for his first Pro Bowl invitation and there are those – me included – who believed it should have happened last season. But why focus on something he can no longer control. Tunsil has his eyes looking straight ahead these days, determined to take his game to yet another level, pushing himself harder and harder to get there.
“I think everybody in the huddle feels safe around him,” said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. “He’s obviously a very talented guy.”
The Dolphins will enter the season with plenty of question marks. But left tackle won’t be one of them. In Tunsil, at just 25 years old, they have a player who can realistically dominate his position for the next 8-10 years. Think about that. Think about the importance of protecting a quarterback’s blind side. Think about the comfort of knowing that big No. 78 is there, now as consistently good as any player on this team.
“I come in here every day and try to prepare and improve and work my tail off to provide for this team,” he said. “That’s my mindset: to come in here every day and work and get better.”
Tunsil spent his rookie season at left guard, but has been working at tackle ever since, having started 30 of the past 32 games there over two seasons. But watch what happens if he’s out of the lineup. One play. One series. That’s all it’ll take to realize how valuable he is.
This season is about continuing on his current path and about becoming a leader in the offensive line room. Tunsil remembers so well what Albert and Pouncey did for his career; he wants to make a similar impact on rookie starters Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun.
But leadership isn’t a given, you have to work at it, and it can’t be forced. Tunsil is taking it slowly, offering guidance when he can, trying to set an example to follow and generally making himself available when questions need answers.
It is clear he is embracing this role, that it is important to him in his growth as a player. He’s still as rock hard as he was as a rookie, those massive arms still bulging, but the player who looked like a man from Day One has now, in so many other ways, matured into just that.
“(Leading) is still something I need to work on,” he says. “Just being more vocal with the guys. But I take it day to day to keep improving. I just keep leading with my actions and the vocal part will come with it.”
Unlike the brute force that he plays with, Tunsil wants to lead with his soft side, with that warm, inviting smile and with those soft-spoken words.
“It doesn’t work, it doesn’t work,” he says. “We’re still trying. We’re still getting there.”
Yes, the Dolphins have gotten everything out of Laremy Tunsil they had hoped for when they selected him with the 13th overall pick of the 2016 draft. Now he is ready to build on that and, based on what we’ve seen so far, there’s no reason to believe he can’t.