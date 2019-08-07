AC In The AM: Magical Memories Of Days Gone By

“The fields here,” Don Shula told me that first summer, “are as good as they come. They hold up well in the rain.”

See, that’s what Shula really cared about and that’s probably why he and the Dolphins remained at what is now St. Thomas University from 1970-93. Shula could live with his smallish, relatively dreary office in the back of the complex. He could put up with the weight room, though if he only knew what the future would hold in weight rooms, he might not have been so tolerant. Why, he even learned the easiest ways to jog around the potholes in the parking lot.

“It’s the fields,” Shula would say again and again. “Great fields.”

This is also why there was never much discussion about holding training camp anywhere but right there. Shula didn’t need to take his team away. He didn’t need luxurious sleeping quarters. In fact, he kind of liked the Spartan environment. Helped his players get a little tougher.