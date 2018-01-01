While most of the pro football world was focused on the NFL Combine last week in Indianapolis, about 30 players from the Miami Dolphins spent four days taking part in a different kind of combine.

A combine about planning for what’s next, about making the right decisions and about the importance of finding the correct path once their football days are over.

In Indianapolis it was about the present, here in South Florida it was about the future.

Both carry with them enormous significance.

For the third straight year, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hosted a Dolphins Business Combine for his players. It was held last Monday through Thursday. The first two business combines took place in New York, this one at a variety of venues across South Florida. I was fortunate to be able to attend much of the combine. What I saw through those four days was a real commitment by this organization to do right for their players with one specific goal in mind: Help them successfully make that difficult transition when they take off that uniform for the final time.

This in so many ways was an extraordinary week. So many areas of importance were emphasized. So many local businesses stepped up to offer their advice and expertise. There were some inspiring speakers, plenty of lessons to be learned, and you could see on the faces of the players how seriously they approached these sessions.

“Give the Dolphins plenty of credit for coming up with this idea,” said cornerback Xavien Howard. “As players we know deep down we can’t play forever. This helps us prepare. This gives us great insight into some of the options we’ll have down the road.”

Added former No. 1 pick Minkah Fitzpatrick: “We have to learn what the business world is all about. I want to be able to take care of my family long after my career is over. I want to make good decisions because they will impact many people. I just tried to soak everything in.”

I can’t tell you how many times over the years I have covered players who lost everything they earned in football whether it was through bad investments, frivolous spending or uncertain career paths. There are sad stories everywhere. Many of them never surfaced. See, these players knew all about football game plans, but it was life’s game plan where they fell woefully short.

Ross is determined to change that, to give his players every opportunity to prepare for a journey that doesn’t include packed stadiums and blinding spotlights. More than anything else, The Dolphins Business Combine was about planting seeds and hoping that someday they sprout into something beneficial.

This, when you wrap it all up, was about caring.

“Any organization works best when the people know that the head of the organization cares about them,” Ross said. “I thought it was incumbent on me and a responsibility that I had to show them the opportunities they can have when they finish their careers.

“I think every team should do this and it is a very important initiative that all owners should follow.”

Couldn't agree more. We often have a tendency to lose sight of the human beings inside the helmet. It’s so easy to place them on some gaudy pedestal and judge them by what they accomplish on a sun-splashed Sunday afternoon and nothing else. But these football careers, for the most part, are very short and these players will have the majority of their lives in front of them. Those years after football will ultimately help define who they are.