AC In The AM: Washburn Setting Great Example

Speaking of his job, Washburn never missed a day of work. You can now see him on the practice field each morning, somehow getting around on crutches and a large cast on his left leg, giving instructions to 300-pound plus men, many of whom look at their coach and have trouble believing he's moving around at all. In last Sunday's practice, Washburn tossed those crutches aside, pushing himself to walk. He was soon back wearing the crutches.

"I'm not tough," he says. "Those (linemen) go through way more than I do."

Might have to disagree with you on that one, coach. In fact, if this offensive line – his offensive line – can play with the grit and guts that Washburn exhibits on the practice field every day, this is going to be an awfully good unit.