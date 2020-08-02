Dolphins Activate Blake Ferguson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated long snapper Blake Fergusonoff the reserve/COVID-19* list and placed guard **Ereck Flowers *on the list.

Ferguson was a sixth-round pick (185th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) at LSU, where he played in 53 consecutive games and became the first long snapper in school history to be named a permanent team captain. As a senior in 2019, Ferguson helped his team win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Flowerswas signed by Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. He's played in 75 career games with 71 starts after spending time in Washington (2019), Jacksonville (2018) and with the N.Y. Giants (2015-18). Last year, Flowers started all 16 games at left guard for Washington. He originally entered the NFL with the Giants as the ninth overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft. A Miami native, Flowers attended Norland Senior High School and the University of Miami.